Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Returns to theUAE´s Capital to Celebrate Jiu-Jitsu Champions

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) announced that the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the largest event on the Jiu-Jitsu world calendar, will take place on April 16th. The announcement came through an expanded press conference organized by UAEJJF at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, where it highlighted the schedule of events for 2018.
Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018 press conference (Photo: AETOSWire)
As the ChampionshipÂ´s organizer, UAEJJF announced that this seasonÂ´s edition will be unique as it celebrates 10 years of excellence at both local and international levels. The Federation also announced unprecedented participation of local, regional and international players. Over the course of 13 days, the Championship will be bringing together the most famous names in Jiu-Jitsu at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The Championship will launch with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival from April 16th-21st which will be dedicated to the following categories: Juniors, Teens (10-17 year olds), Parajiu-jitsu, Adult White-belts and Masters of all belts. The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on April 22nd-23rd, while the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place from April 24th to 28th, ending with the final round of Black and Brown belts on April 28th and the "King of the Mat" Competitions, where winners of the last nine editions along with this yearÂ´s winner will face each other to compete for the title.
Cash Prize
During the conference, UAEJJF officials revealed that the total value of cash prizes is estimated at more than USD 1.87 million, part of which will be distributed amongst the winners as follows:
Adult male Black belt holders:
First, Second and Third prize winners will be awarded USD 15,000, 8,000 and 5,000 respectively.
Adult Female Black / Brown Belt holders:
The first place winner will receive a prize of USD 10,000. Second place winner will receive USD 5,000 and the third place winner will receive USD 3,000.
The Federation has also added to the Championship new prizes for the top three winners in the Youth and Masters categories.
For registration, please visit: https://events.uaejjf.org/event/89
All photos, videos and additional content can be downloaded here
