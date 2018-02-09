Axway Global Study Reveals Gap Between Impact of Technology on Personal and Professional Lives

- Business Wire
To examine the impact of technology on our lives, Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, today published the results of a global survey which found that 91 percent of people believe that technology advancements have made their lives easier. The survey of more than 2,600 people across the Australia, France, Germany, United States, and the United Kingdom identified a huge gap between the impact of technology on our personal and professional lives and also examined the concerns people have around the changing relationship between man and machine.
Organizations Need to Keep Up with Technology Used in Consumerâs Personal Lives
Despite huge investments from organizations across almost every industry in technologies that transform business processes and enable new models for working, the survey found that technology is having a much larger impact on our personal lives.
Technology Improves Our Lives, But Impacts Interpersonal Skills
Despite the vast majority of people (91 percent) agreeing that technology has had a positive impact on our lives, whether in the personal or professional realm, the survey identified key concerns around its impact on our interpersonal skills. The top concerns were:
Blurring Line Between Man and Machine is Creating Concerns
As organizations continue to invest in new technologies and look to accelerate the impact of technology in the professional world, they need to carefully consider how new technologies can replicate human behavior such as artificial intelligence. These new technologies present a concern for 85 percent of consumers, with top concerns being:
Further, with the rise of crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, technology will play an increasingly larger role in the future of payments made by humans.
Personalization vs. Privacy: Concerns Vary Across the World
New technologies capture huge volumes of personal data that organizations use to develop, market and sell their products and services. The vast majority of respondents (83 percent) are concerned about how organizations use their personal data.
âIn 2017, we saw technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace as innovations such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, block chain and augmented reality started to reach the mainstream,â said Vince Padua, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Axway. âThese technologies are quickly transforming the relationship between man and machine and are ultimately making our lives easier. However, this study reveals that the competitive pressure and digital disruption are increasing, and using the right technology is necessary to gain the upper hand. Looking ahead to 2018, results from this survey will help inform how organizations can leverage technology to provide faster innovation, expand their digital business ecosystems and obtain higher levels of customer experience.â
About the Survey
Conducted by international research firm Research+Data Insights (RDI), the survey was fielded online and included participation from 2,653 adults in the US, France, UK, Australia and Germany. Respondents were a mix of male and female, ranging in age from 18 to 60 years old.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFYâ¢, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. To learn more, visit www.axway.com.
