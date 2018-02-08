330 43

Gluco-Chaser? Inc. Announces Disposable Glucose Sensor Results with Non-Enzymatic Electrochemistry

Gluco-ChaserTM Inc. is pleased to announce that its disposable strip BGM (blood glucose monitoring) prototype sensor with non-enzymatic electrochemistry achieved a 5-second glucose reading from human whole blood (Applied Materials Today, 10, 24, March 2018, âDisposable Non-enzymatic Blood Glucose Sensing Strip Based on Nanoporous Platinum Particlesâ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940717302445). It does not compromise the accuracy of Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary nanoporous sensor technology (Error Grid Analysis A+B 98%; N=100). This also shows the possibility of delivering strong commercial impact for glucose monitoring in general, as a strong indicator of success for Gluco-Chaserâs CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) working calibration-free for 5 days in animal tests.

Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary non-enzymatic electrochemical sensor for Blood Glucose Monitoring (left) and Error Grid Analysis Results using the sensor (cited from Applied Materials Today 10, 24, March 2018) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Last November, Gluco-Chaser reported its working prototype of the CGM sensor (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005451/en/Gluco-Chaser-Releases-Working-Prototype-Proprietary-Non-Enzymatic-Electrochemical). With the features of high throughput production of non-enzymatic nanoporous layers, Gluco-Chaser is expected to offer highly competitive pricing for both CGM and BGM. Moreover, its CGM sensors accomplished conditioning within 30 minutes, which is unprecedented.

Gluco-Chaser has been working with Knobbe Martens, a leading IP law firm (Irvine, CA). In 2017, the company filed two US provisional patent applications and five US non-provisional patent applications. Gluco-Chaser plans to file additional US patent applications and also pursue international protection for its inventions. Here is a list of the companyâs non-provisional patent applications:

Â Â Â Â Application No. Â Â Title 15/844,479 Â Â Glucose Sensing System and Method 15/844,484 Â Â Method of Making Colloid and Nanoporous Layer 15/844,507 Â Â Non-Enzymatic Glucose-Sensing Device with Nanoporous Structure and Conditioning of the Nanoporous Structure 15/845,668 Â Â Glucose Sensor Apparatus Addressing Interference and Ascorbic Acid and Acetaminophen 15/844,515 Â Â Glucose Sensor Device with Maltose Blocking Layer Â Â Â Â

These are intended to renew and upgrade the existing patents, describing the underlying sciences and its relevant manufacture processing techniques. They include (1) manufacture-compatible, high throughput method to prepare nanoporous platinum (US 15/844,484); (2) unprecedented 30-minute conditioning of a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) sensor built with the non-enzymatic nanoporous platinum electrode (US 15/844,507); and (3) calibration-free testing of an animal subject (US 15/844,479; US 15/844,484; US 15/844,507).

About Gluco-Chaser Gluco-Chaser is a DBA of UXN Inc., a Delaware company (Redmond, WA), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UXN Co., Ltd. (South Korea). Shaping the future of the glucose monitoring industry has been at the forefront of the companyâs missions. True to its mission, the company has optimized the relevant technologies for over a decade.

