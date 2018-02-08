Gluco-Chaser? Inc. Announces Disposable Glucose Sensor Results with Non-Enzymatic Electrochemistry

- Business Wire
Gluco-ChaserTM Inc. is pleased to announce that its disposable strip BGM (blood glucose monitoring) prototype sensor with non-enzymatic electrochemistry achieved a 5-second glucose reading from human whole blood (Applied Materials Today, 10, 24, March 2018, âDisposable Non-enzymatic Blood Glucose Sensing Strip Based on Nanoporous Platinum Particlesâ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940717302445). It does not compromise the accuracy of Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary nanoporous sensor technology (Error Grid Analysis A+B 98%; N=100). This also shows the possibility of delivering strong commercial impact for glucose monitoring in general, as a strong indicator of success for Gluco-Chaserâs CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) working calibration-free for 5 days in animal tests.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005529/en/
Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary non-enzymatic electrochemical sensor for Blood Glucose Monitoring (left) and Error Grid Analysis Results using the sensor (cited from Applied Materials Today 10, 24, March 2018) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Last November, Gluco-Chaser reported its working prototype of the CGM sensor (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005451/en/Gluco-Chaser-Releases-Working-Prototype-Proprietary-Non-Enzymatic-Electrochemical). With the features of high throughput production of non-enzymatic nanoporous layers, Gluco-Chaser is expected to offer highly competitive pricing for both CGM and BGM. Moreover, its CGM sensors accomplished conditioning within 30 minutes, which is unprecedented.
Gluco-Chaser has been working with Knobbe Martens, a leading IP law firm (Irvine, CA). In 2017, the company filed two US provisional patent applications and five US non-provisional patent applications. Gluco-Chaser plans to file additional US patent applications and also pursue international protection for its inventions. Here is a list of the companyâs non-provisional patent applications:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Application No.
|Â
|Â
|Title
|15/844,479
|Â
|Â
|Glucose Sensing System and Method
|15/844,484
|Â
|Â
|Method of Making Colloid and Nanoporous Layer
|15/844,507
|Â
|Â
|Non-Enzymatic Glucose-Sensing Device with Nanoporous Structure and Conditioning of the Nanoporous Structure
|15/845,668
|Â
|Â
|Glucose Sensor Apparatus Addressing Interference and Ascorbic Acid and Acetaminophen
|15/844,515
|Â
|Â
|Glucose Sensor Device with Maltose Blocking Layer
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
These are intended to renew and upgrade the existing patents, describing the underlying sciences and its relevant manufacture processing techniques. They include (1) manufacture-compatible, high throughput method to prepare nanoporous platinum (US 15/844,484); (2) unprecedented 30-minute conditioning of a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) sensor built with the non-enzymatic nanoporous platinum electrode (US 15/844,507); and (3) calibration-free testing of an animal subject (US 15/844,479; US 15/844,484; US 15/844,507).
About Gluco-Chaser Gluco-Chaser is a DBA of UXN Inc., a Delaware company (Redmond, WA), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UXN Co., Ltd. (South Korea). Shaping the future of the glucose monitoring industry has been at the forefront of the companyâs missions. True to its mission, the company has optimized the relevant technologies for over a decade.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005529/en/
Los hermanos Roca serán los encargados de diseñar el próximo 4 de marzo el menú de la cena de los Premios Oscar organizada por la …
A mediados de enero y en plena jornada 20 de LaLiga, el organismo presidido por Javier Tebas anunció la llegada inesperada de hasta nueve …
El curso 17/18, que comenzó de la mejor manera posible (las dos Supercopas fueron suyas) para el Real Madrid, se ha torcido en Concha …
Dos bebés han fallecido este viernes en el incendio de una vivienda vieja y aislada de tres plantas en Ontinyent (Valencia). Una persona que …
Como todos los años, la final de Copa está plagada de polémica por su localización. Al no haber sede fija, los contendientes (Sevilla y …
Eden Hazard, futbolista del Chelsea, ha dejado la puerta abierta a su fichaje por el Real Madrid después de que hace unas semanas …
Antonio Sanz, responsable de comunicación de Bahía, la agencia que representa a Fernando Torres (y sobre el papel, su jefe de prensa de …
La Policía Nacional considera que la recién desmantelada organización de narcotraficantes liderada por el histórico Sito Miñanco es una …
Zinedine Zidane ha desmentido este viernes que haya pedido al Real Madrid la venta de Isco para la próxima temporada en caso de que el …
Cristina García, legisladora demócrata de la Asamblea de California que ha alcanzado notoriedad en los últimos meses por su activismo en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens