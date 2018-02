330 43

Gluco-Chaser? Inc. Announces Disposable Glucose Sensor Results with Non-Enzymatic Electrochemistry

Gluco-ChaserTM Inc. is pleased to announce that its disposable strip BGM (blood glucose monitoring) prototype sensor with non-enzymatic electrochemistry achieved a 5-second glucose reading from human whole blood (Applied Materials Today, 10, 24, March 2018, “Disposable Non-enzymatic Blood Glucose Sensing Strip Based on Nanoporous Platinum Particles” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940717302445). It does not compromise the accuracy of Gluco-Chaser’s proprietary nanoporous sensor technology (Error Grid Analysis A+B 98%; N=100). This also shows the possibility of delivering strong commercial impact for glucose monitoring in general, as a strong indicator of success for Gluco-Chaser’s CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) working calibration-free for 5 days in animal tests.

Gluco-Chaser’s proprietary non-enzymatic electrochemical sensor for Blood Glucose Monitoring (left) and Error Grid Analysis Results using the sensor (cited from Applied Materials Today 10, 24, March 2018) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Last November, Gluco-Chaser reported its working prototype of the CGM sensor (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005451/en/Gluco-Chaser-Releases-Working-Prototype-Proprietary-Non-Enzymatic-Electrochemical). With the features of high throughput production of non-enzymatic nanoporous layers, Gluco-Chaser is expected to offer highly competitive pricing for both CGM and BGM. Moreover, its CGM sensors accomplished conditioning within 30 minutes, which is unprecedented.

Gluco-Chaser has been working with Knobbe Martens, a leading IP law firm (Irvine, CA). In 2017, the company filed two US provisional patent applications and five US non-provisional patent applications. Gluco-Chaser plans to file additional US patent applications and also pursue international protection for its inventions. Here is a list of the company’s non-provisional patent applications:

    Application No.   Title 15/844,479   Glucose Sensing System and Method 15/844,484   Method of Making Colloid and Nanoporous Layer 15/844,507   Non-Enzymatic Glucose-Sensing Device with Nanoporous Structure and Conditioning of the Nanoporous Structure 15/845,668   Glucose Sensor Apparatus Addressing Interference and Ascorbic Acid and Acetaminophen 15/844,515   Glucose Sensor Device with Maltose Blocking Layer    Â

These are intended to renew and upgrade the existing patents, describing the underlying sciences and its relevant manufacture processing techniques. They include (1) manufacture-compatible, high throughput method to prepare nanoporous platinum (US 15/844,484); (2) unprecedented 30-minute conditioning of a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) sensor built with the non-enzymatic nanoporous platinum electrode (US 15/844,507); and (3) calibration-free testing of an animal subject (US 15/844,479; US 15/844,484; US 15/844,507).

About Gluco-Chaser Gluco-Chaser is a DBA of UXN Inc., a Delaware company (Redmond, WA), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UXN Co., Ltd. (South Korea). Shaping the future of the glucose monitoring industry has been at the forefront of the company’s missions. True to its mission, the company has optimized the relevant technologies for over a decade.

