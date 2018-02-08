Empresas y finanzas
Gluco-Chaser? Inc. Announces Disposable Glucose Sensor Results with Non-Enzymatic Electrochemistry

8/02/2018 - 13:25

- Business Wire

Gluco-ChaserTM Inc. is pleased to announce that its disposable strip BGM (blood glucose monitoring) prototype sensor with non-enzymatic electrochemistry achieved a 5-second glucose reading from human whole blood (Applied Materials Today, 10, 24, March 2018, âDisposable Non-enzymatic Blood Glucose Sensing Strip Based on Nanoporous Platinum Particlesâ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940717302445). It does not compromise the accuracy of Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary nanoporous sensor technology (Error Grid Analysis A+B 98%; N=100). This also shows the possibility of delivering strong commercial impact for glucose monitoring in general, as a strong indicator of success for Gluco-Chaserâs CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) working calibration-free for 5 days in animal tests.

Gluco-Chaserâs proprietary non-enzymatic electrochemical sensor for Blood Glucose Monitoring

Last November, Gluco-Chaser reported its working prototype of the CGM sensor (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005451/en/Gluco-Chaser-Releases-Working-Prototype-Proprietary-Non-Enzymatic-Electrochemical). With the features of high throughput production of non-enzymatic nanoporous layers, Gluco-Chaser is expected to offer highly competitive pricing for both CGM and BGM. Moreover, its CGM sensors accomplished conditioning within 30 minutes, which is unprecedented.

Gluco-Chaser has been working with Knobbe Martens, a leading IP law firm (Irvine, CA). In 2017, the company filed two US provisional patent applications and five US non-provisional patent applications. Gluco-Chaser plans to file additional US patent applications and also pursue international protection for its inventions. Here is a list of the companyâs non-provisional patent applications:

15/844,479 Â  Â  Glucose Sensing System and Method
15/844,484 Â  Â  Method of Making Colloid and Nanoporous Layer
15/844,507 Â  Â  Non-Enzymatic Glucose-Sensing Device with Nanoporous Structure and Conditioning of the Nanoporous Structure
15/845,668 Â  Â  Glucose Sensor Apparatus Addressing Interference and Ascorbic Acid and Acetaminophen
15/844,515 Â  Â  Glucose Sensor Device with Maltose Blocking Layer
These are intended to renew and upgrade the existing patents, describing the underlying sciences and its relevant manufacture processing techniques. They include (1) manufacture-compatible, high throughput method to prepare nanoporous platinum (US 15/844,484); (2) unprecedented 30-minute conditioning of a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) sensor built with the non-enzymatic nanoporous platinum electrode (US 15/844,507); and (3) calibration-free testing of an animal subject (US 15/844,479; US 15/844,484; US 15/844,507).

About Gluco-Chaser Gluco-Chaser is a DBA of UXN Inc., a Delaware company (Redmond, WA), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UXN Co., Ltd. (South Korea). Shaping the future of the glucose monitoring industry has been at the forefront of the companyâs missions. True to its mission, the company has optimized the relevant technologies for over a decade.

