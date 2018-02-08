ULLINK Delivers MiFID II Best Execution Reporting in Partnership with LiquidMetrix

- Business Wire
ULLINK, a global provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to the financial community, has extended its successful partnership with LiquidMetrix to deliver MiFID II best execution reporting to multiple European Sell-Side clients. The solution, UL PUBLISHER for Best Execution, teams ULLINKâs fully-automated, post-trade data management hub with the LiquidMetrix Workstation for MiFID II best execution reporting.
MiFID II Regulatory Technology Standards (RTS) 28 lays down rules for sell-side institutions and private banks to produce best execution reports for clients and regulators. Firms must extract relevant trade data from their order management systems (OMSs) and reconstruct the full history of each client order, including any derived or child orders. The ULLINK solution takes advantage of UL PUBLISHERâs ability to gather, normalise and enrich data from multiple front-office systems including but not limited to ULLINKâs own High Touch and Low Touch OMS.
UL PUBLISHER for Best Execution provides connectivity to Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) and best execution services of ULLINKâs long-standing partner LiquidMetrix. ULLINK already leverages LiquidMetrix for its NYFIX TCA buy-side solution, available to members of ULLINKâs NYFIX community. Mark Ford, LiquidMetrix General Manager, said, âOne of the key elements in performance measurement is the level of integration and access to the relevant data points from the underlying system which our partnership with ULLINK provides and enhances the value of the services we offerâ.
âFor sell-side firms, the combined solution offers a flexible service that can be adapted to clientsâ exact needs and configurationsâ, commented Vincent Le Sann, Managing Director Equity Capital Market at Portzamparc.
Frank TÃ¼ffers, Head of Integrated Execution Services at DZ PRIVATBANK, added, âThe ability to enhance our ULLINK connectivity and trading infrastructure to achieve delivery of best execution services, quickly and with zero disruption, greatly reinforces the value of our long-term partnership with ULLINK.â
Alantra Equities, DZ PRIVATBANK, Portzamparc and UniCredit are amongst the clients already live with UL PUBLISHER for Best Execution; a number of clients also leverage UL PUBLISHER for other use cases including Transaction Reporting, Trade Surveillance and Order Record Keeping.
Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer for ULLINK, concluded, âEarly in our analysis of MiFID II we identified the need for centralised management and normalisation of post-trade data, and took the decision to build a specific product for this purpose. By making UL PUBLISHER easy to integrate with both data providers and consumers like LiquidMetrix, our customers are now seeing the power of this approach.â
