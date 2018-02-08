Enamine and BioSolveIT Launch the World´s Largest Searchable Chemical Space for Novel Compound Sourcing

- Business Wire
Enamine Ltd., a leading chemical research organization and producer of the worldâs largest collections of novel building blocks (150,000) and screening compound libraries (2,400,000), and BioSolveIT GmbH, premium provider of medicinal chemistry software, today announced the launch of the âREAL Space Navigatorâ. Jointly developed, the new software tool capitalizes on Enamineâs REAL (readily accessible) virtual compound concept and provides efficient âsearch & findâ access to more than 640 million pharma-oriented molecules, to date the worldÂ´s largest chemical space of commercially accessible compounds.
Searching databases of commercially available compounds is a standard approach to advance hit compounds. However, the global stock of screening compounds has already been largely explored, making the identification of new and promising lead molecules difficult and the need for fast access to novel compounds increasingly necessary.
Enamine can quickly and efficiently assemble new compounds through appropriate single step combinations of the 150,000 building blocks available in its stock. By selecting the most characterized of these and proving their utility in parallel synthesis using 106 reaction protocols developed at Enamine, the Company confidently ensures a minimum synthesis rate of 80% and delivery time of 3-4 weeks. BioSolveITâs unique software capabilities have allowed for the searchability of a huge virtual chemical space that would be a challenge to navigate using traditional search technologies. REAL Space Navigator can be easily deployed on a standard computer, allowing for convenient, ultra-fast similarity searches and scaffold hopping without the need to connect to the internet and potentially disclose confidential queries.
Michael Bossert, Head of Strategic Alliances at Enamine, commented: âThe drug discovery industry has an enormous interest in new chemical compounds. Our REAL concept provides an efficient solution for virtual screening initiatives and analog searches to our clients, who appreciate going beyond the availability bias. BioSolveITâs fantastic team and its exceptional software platforms have already expanded the borders of Enamineâs REAL database. We will continue to evolve this and hope to put billions of our future tangible molecules at researchersâ fingertips.â
Dr. Christian Lemmen, CEO of BioSolveIT, explained: âOur technology is based on extremely fast tree-based algorithms that avoid visiting every virtual molecule while traversing vast chemistry spaces for interesting hits. With EnamineÂ´s outstanding experience in chemical syntheses and quality-driven selection of building blocks, that space is not only impressively large but also packed with unique chemical matter. We are proud to be EnamineÂ´s partner in this exciting endeavor and thus offer users of the REAL Space Navigator a considerable competitive advantage.â
Both Companies continue to collaborate with plans to grow the database beyond 1 billion compounds by Q2 2018.
