BitPesa Acquires TransferZero, Leading Online European Money Transfer Service

- Business Wire
BitPesa, the first and largest blockchain payments platform for Africa and Europe, announced today their acquisition ofÂ TransferZero, an international, online money transfer platform that specializes in sending money to consumers and companies in 200 countries using over 50 different currencies.
TransferZero, the first fintech company licensed by the Bank of Spain as an authorized payment institution, was founded in May 2016 by Luis Cambronero, CEO. The company is a partner of Bankia, Spainâs third largest bank and has pioneered a number of innovations in the European FinTech sector. As BitPesa is one of the few global companies to have licensing and infrastructure in Africa and Europe, the partnership enables the fast-growing platform to plant deeper roots through UK and European licensing, bank accounts, and integrations.
âEurope is a hub for global remittance and payments companies,â said Elizabeth Rossiello, founder and CEO of BitPesa.Â âDigital currencies and decentralized technology have hit critical mass in the financial services and payments space. It is no longer a question of whether this technology will have staying power---rather, which specific technology and what product iteration will launch and scale first. This past year was groundbreaking for digital payments and blockchain, as we saw Japan and Korea, two major Asian economies, come out with clear regulation that supported a booming sector. The UK, Europe, and Switzerland also solidified their position in support of payment companies using this technology,â added Rossiello.
âBitPesa has the support of top-tier, institutional investors and a network that will help to bring TransferZeroâs technology to the next level,âÂ said Luis Cambronero, former CEO of TransferZero and current MD at BitPesa. âTraditionally, residents would have to go to an agency or office to send money in cash. We enable our customers to quickly send money across the globe for free. Our new smart phone application is designed for the next generation of users,â said Cambronero.
TransferZero has network integrations on four continents, and a team with decades of experience working with enterprise clients in need of global payment solutions. They are the only remittance company that does not charge a fee, aside from a small percentage in the FX.
Under the acquisition, TransferZero will continue to operate under the same brand name and all of its employees will stay with BitPesa. The headquarter will remain in Madrid.
âThis is truly a partnership where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, allowing BitPesa to solidify our leadership in this space,â said Rossiello.Â âBy bringing our regional and technological expertise together, we will further accelerate our month-to-month growth,â Rossiello concluded.
About BitPesa
BitPesa is an online payment platform that leverages Blockchain settlement to significantly lower the cost and increase the speed of business payments to and from frontier markets. BitPesaÂ´s clients range from African businesses and multinational companies paying suppliers as far as China and Dubai to international remittance companies using our API services for white-label payments to dozens of bank networks and mobile money operators across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal, and the DRC.
BitPesa was launched on November 1, 2013 in Nairobi, Kenya, Ghana with offices in Lagos, London, Luxembourg and Dakar.
About TransferZero
TransferZero is the first Spanish Fintech platform to send money online to the rest of the world, under the regulation of the Bank of Spain. The platform enables international remittances and B2B services, autonomously or through the management of a personal advisor, in more than 200 countries and 34 currencies.
TransferZero offers unparalleled security in transactions with an innovative model of segregated and exclusive bank accounts for its clients. The management and issuance of the transfer is free and the currency exchange rate is significantly more favorable than that of the banks and the traditional money transfer companies.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005997/en/
Los hermanos Roca serán los encargados de diseñar el próximo 4 de marzo el menú de la cena de los Premios Oscar organizada por la …
A mediados de enero y en plena jornada 20 de LaLiga, el organismo presidido por Javier Tebas anunció la llegada inesperada de hasta nueve …
El curso 17/18, que comenzó de la mejor manera posible (las dos Supercopas fueron suyas) para el Real Madrid, se ha torcido en Concha …
Dos bebés han fallecido este viernes en el incendio de una vivienda vieja y aislada de tres plantas en Ontinyent (Valencia). Una persona que …
Como todos los años, la final de Copa está plagada de polémica por su localización. Al no haber sede fija, los contendientes (Sevilla y …
Eden Hazard, futbolista del Chelsea, ha dejado la puerta abierta a su fichaje por el Real Madrid después de que hace unas semanas …
Antonio Sanz, responsable de comunicación de Bahía, la agencia que representa a Fernando Torres (y sobre el papel, su jefe de prensa de …
La Policía Nacional considera que la recién desmantelada organización de narcotraficantes liderada por el histórico Sito Miñanco es una …
Zinedine Zidane ha desmentido este viernes que haya pedido al Real Madrid la venta de Isco para la próxima temporada en caso de que el …
Cristina García, legisladora demócrata de la Asamblea de California que ha alcanzado notoriedad en los últimos meses por su activismo en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens