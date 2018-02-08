Empresas y finanzas
En ecodiario.es

33043

ERYTECH to Present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

8/02/2018 - 11:45

- Business Wire

Regulatory News:

ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP, Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held February 12-13, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Mr. Beyen will deliver ERYTECHâs presentation detailing the Companyâs ERYCAPS platform and targeted treatment applications.

Details for the presentation are below:

Event: 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Presentation Room: Odets Room

Mr. Beyen, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings on February 13th, 2018. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Naomi Eichenbaum at Naomi.Eichenbaum@erytech.com or visit the BIO CEO One-on-One Partnering webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPAÂ®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECHâs initial focus is on the development of products that target the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Companyâs lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPAÂ®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status. With its improved safety profile, eryaspase aims to provide L-asparaginase to patients who cannot tolerate current non-encapsulated asparaginases.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is also listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CACÂ Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 65,16 -1,81 -2,71%
FRA 22,77 -1,17 -4,89%
ITA 120,63 +0,16 +0,13%
GRE 298,85 +4,49 +1,53%
POR 125,30 -1,61 -1,27%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • POPULAR(+44 puestos)
    Sube del 53 al 9
  • SACYR(+56 puestos)
    Sube del 75 al 19
  • REPSOL(+35 puestos)
    Sube del 43 al 8
  • OHL(+43 puestos)
    Sube del 60 al 17
  • TELEFONICA(+18 puestos)
    Sube del 21 al 3
  • FERROVIAL(-36 puestos)
    Cae del 10 al 46
  • ABERTIS(-27 puestos)
    Cae del 8 al 35
  • ACCIONA(-27 puestos)
    Cae del 9 al 36
  • APPLE(-20 puestos)
    Cae del 3 al 23
  • FCC(-33 puestos)
    Cae del 18 al 51

Evasión

"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"

"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens