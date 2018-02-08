QNB Group Announced the Successful Closing of the Syndication for Its USD 3.5 Billion Three Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility

- Business Wire
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the successful closing of the syndication for its USD 3.5 billion three year senior unsecured term loan facility. The syndication was well supported by 21 International Banks and the facility was upsized due to strong demand from the market.Â The new loan Facility will be used for general corporate purposes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005797/en/
QNB Group HQ Building in Doha - Qatar (Photo: AETOSWire)
The syndication was fully underwritten by 9 Underwriters, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited (BAML), The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A., QFC Branch, Mizuho Bank Ltd. (Mizuho), Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank Limited. BAML was mandated as the Documentation Co-ordinator while Mizuho was mandated as the Syndication Co-ordinator and Facility Agent.
The Group also announced that it had already repaid in full the earlier loan of USD3.0 billion syndicated loan prior to issuing the above mentioned new loan Facility.
QNB Group CEO Ali Al-Kuwari stated that, âQNB Group is very happy at the successful refinancing and the upsizing of the existing syndicated loan facility, which is a reflection of the strong demand by the Top Tier Global Banks that want to continue to partner with QNB Group. This further reflects the investor communityâs confidence in the Groupâs strategy and the strength of our financial position particularly following the recent announcement of our robust 2017 financial results.â
About QNB
Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) (QNB Group) was established in 1964 as the countryâs first Qatari-owned commercial bank, with an ownership structure split between the Qatar Investment Authority (50%) and the remaining (50%) held by members of the public. QNB Group has steadily grown to be the biggest bank in Qatar and the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa region. The Groupâs presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies now extends to more than 31 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The Bank employs around 28,200 people operating through more than 1,230 locations, and has an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines. The Bank is among the highest rated regional banks with long term credit ratings of A/Aa3/A+ from Standard & Poorâs, Moodyâs and Fitch, respectively.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005797/en/
Los hermanos Roca serán los encargados de diseñar el próximo 4 de marzo el menú de la cena de los Premios Oscar organizada por la …
A mediados de enero y en plena jornada 20 de LaLiga, el organismo presidido por Javier Tebas anunció la llegada inesperada de hasta nueve …
El curso 17/18, que comenzó de la mejor manera posible (las dos Supercopas fueron suyas) para el Real Madrid, se ha torcido en Concha …
Dos bebés han fallecido este viernes en el incendio de una vivienda vieja y aislada de tres plantas en Ontinyent (Valencia). Una persona que …
Como todos los años, la final de Copa está plagada de polémica por su localización. Al no haber sede fija, los contendientes (Sevilla y …
Eden Hazard, futbolista del Chelsea, ha dejado la puerta abierta a su fichaje por el Real Madrid después de que hace unas semanas …
Antonio Sanz, responsable de comunicación de Bahía, la agencia que representa a Fernando Torres (y sobre el papel, su jefe de prensa de …
La Policía Nacional considera que la recién desmantelada organización de narcotraficantes liderada por el histórico Sito Miñanco es una …
Zinedine Zidane ha desmentido este viernes que haya pedido al Real Madrid la venta de Isco para la próxima temporada en caso de que el …
Cristina García, legisladora demócrata de la Asamblea de California que ha alcanzado notoriedad en los últimos meses por su activismo en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens