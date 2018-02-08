European DataWarehouse Announces Test Phase of the European Banking Authority NPL Templates

- Business Wire
European DataWarehouse (ED) is pleased to announce a new initiative to support the development of the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) markets and the European Banking Authority (EBA) data templates.
Starting from February, ED will be collecting test files for NPLs, in accordance with reporting templates developed by EBA, until the end of June 2018.
In December 2017, following a specific mandate from the European Commission and the European Council, EBA published the templates to allow banks to supply comparable and standardised data on NPLs to meet the need of investors and other market participants. The templates provide a common EU data set for the screening, due diligence and valuation of NPL transactions. The EBA templates form an integral part of the EC Action Plan to tackle NPLs in Europe and are aimed at further developing secondary markets.
By providing a unique platform for the collection of test data, ED is giving the opportunity for banks, servicers and other market participants to get familiar with the EBA templates and more specifically, the loan level reporting for residential mortgages and loans to small and medium corporations.
Commenting on these developments, EDâs CEO Christian Thun stated:
âWe welcome EBAâs launch of the NPL standardised templates providing a common set of fields enhancing data availability, quality and comparability. Building on the ABS experience, ED is delighted to bring its knowledge and skills in offering a platform for testing NPL data along with the opportunity for NPL market participants to familiarise themselves with the EBA templates.â
In this regard, EBA specified:
âAn extendedÂ use of the templates is expected to widen the investor base, lower entry barriers to potential investors, improve data quality and availability, support price discovery and facilitate the development of the NPL secondary market.1â
Notes to editors
European DataWarehouse (ED) is the first centralised data repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed, standardised and asset class specific loan level data for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. ED stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, ED aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market.Â Through EDâs data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.
ED currently hosts data for more than 1160 public ABS transactions across Europe.
For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube or visit ED website
1 https://www.eba.europa.eu/-/eba-publishes-its-standardised-data-templates-as-a-step-to-reduce-npls
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207005734/en/
Los hermanos Roca serán los encargados de diseñar el próximo 4 de marzo el menú de la cena de los Premios Oscar organizada por la …
A mediados de enero y en plena jornada 20 de LaLiga, el organismo presidido por Javier Tebas anunció la llegada inesperada de hasta nueve …
El curso 17/18, que comenzó de la mejor manera posible (las dos Supercopas fueron suyas) para el Real Madrid, se ha torcido en Concha …
Dos bebés han fallecido este viernes en el incendio de una vivienda vieja y aislada de tres plantas en Ontinyent (Valencia). Una persona que …
Como todos los años, la final de Copa está plagada de polémica por su localización. Al no haber sede fija, los contendientes (Sevilla y …
Eden Hazard, futbolista del Chelsea, ha dejado la puerta abierta a su fichaje por el Real Madrid después de que hace unas semanas …
Antonio Sanz, responsable de comunicación de Bahía, la agencia que representa a Fernando Torres (y sobre el papel, su jefe de prensa de …
La Policía Nacional considera que la recién desmantelada organización de narcotraficantes liderada por el histórico Sito Miñanco es una …
Zinedine Zidane ha desmentido este viernes que haya pedido al Real Madrid la venta de Isco para la próxima temporada en caso de que el …
Cristina García, legisladora demócrata de la Asamblea de California que ha alcanzado notoriedad en los últimos meses por su activismo en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens