U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead´s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide) for Treatment of HIV-1 Infection

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BiktarvyÂ® (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg, BIC/FTC/TAF), a once-daily single tablet regimen (STR) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Biktarvy combines the novel, unboosted integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) bictegravir, with the demonstrated safety and efficacy profile of the DescovyÂ® (FTC/TAF) dual nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) backbone, and is the smallest INSTI-based triple-therapy STR available.
Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least three months with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy. No dosage adjustment of Biktarvy is required in patients with estimated creatinine clearance greater than or equal to 30 mL per minute.
Biktarvy does not require testing for HLA-B*5701, has no food intake requirements, and has no baseline viral load or CD4 count restrictions. According to Biktarvyâs Prescribing Information, prior to or when initiating treatment with Biktarvy, healthcare providers should test for hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and renal function, and monitor renal function as clinically appropriate during therapy.
Biktarvy has a Boxed Warningin its product label regarding the risk of post treatment acute exacerbation of hepatitis B. See below for Important Safety Information.
âIn clinical trials through 48 weeks, no patients taking the regimen of bictegravir plus FTC/TAF developed treatment-emergent resistance, results that were observed both in people new to therapy and those who were virologically suppressed and chose to switch regimens,â said Paul Sax, MD, Clinical Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Womenâs Hospital, Boston, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lead clinical trial investigator. âIn addition, the clinical data show that the regimenâs antiviral efficacy, tolerability profile and limited drug interactions offer an effective new treatment option for a range of people living with HIV.â
The approval of Biktarvy is supported by data from four ongoing Phase 3 studies: Studies 1489 and 1490 in treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV-1 infected adults, and Studies 1844 and 1878 in virologically suppressed adults. The trials are comprised of a diverse population of 2,415 participants, including a wide range of adult age groups and races/ethnicities. Biktarvy met its primary objective of non-inferiority at 48 weeks across all four studies. Through 48 weeks, no participants in any of the four studies failed Biktarvy with treatment-emergent virologic resistance, no patients discontinued Biktarvy due to renal adverse events and there were no cases of proximal renal tubulopathy or Fanconi syndrome. The most common adverse reactions in patients taking Biktarvy were diarrhea, nausea and headache.
In Study 1489, a total of 629 treatment-naÃ¯ve adults with HIV were randomized 1:1 to receive Biktarvy or abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine (600/50/300mg) (ABC/DTG/3TC). At Week 48, 92.4 percent (n=290/314) of patients taking Biktarvy and 93.0 percent (n=293/315) of patients taking ABC/DTG/3TC achieved the primary endpoint of HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL. In Study 1490, a total of 645 treatment-naÃ¯ve adults with HIV were randomized 1:1 to receive Biktarvy or DTG+FTC/TAF. At Week 48, 89.4 percent (n=286/320) of patients taking Biktarvy and 92.9 percent (n=302/325) of patients taking DTG+FTC/TAF achieved the primary endpoint of HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL.
In Study 1878, a total of 577 virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL) adults with HIV taking regimens of a boosted protease inhibitor (bPI; atazanavir or darunavir) plus a dual-NRTI backbone (ABC/3TC or FTC/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) were randomized 1:1 to continue their bPI regimen or to switch to open-label coformulated Biktarvy once daily. At the primary endpoint of Week 48, switching to Biktarvy was non-inferior to continuing on a bPI regimen with 1.7 percent of patients in each group having HIV-1 RNA â¥50 c/mL; the proportion of patients with HIV-1 RNA < 50 c/mL was 92.1 percent in the Biktarvy arm and 88.9 percent in the bPI arm, according to FDA snapshot algorithm. Results from Study 1844 will be presented at a scientific conference in 2018.
âGilead is committed to improving care and simplifying therapy for people living with HIV. We continue to invest in research in next-generation treatments, including therapies that could potentially cure HIV patients,â said John F. Milligan, PhD, Gileadâs President and Chief Executive Officer. âWe are pleased to offer Biktarvy, our latest triple-therapy treatment, which brings together the potency of an integrase inhibitor with the most-prescribed dual-NRTI backbone in a once-daily single tablet regimen.â
Additional clinical trials of Biktarvy are ongoing, including a dedicated study in women, as well as a study in adolescents and children living with HIV. Gilead plans to present data from these studies at scientific conferences in 2018.
Biktarvy does not cure HIV infection or AIDS.
Patient Assistance Programs
Gileadâs U.S. Advancing AccessÂ®Â program provides assistance to appropriate patients inÂ the United StatesÂ who are uninsured, underinsured or who need financial assistance to pay for their medications, including Biktarvy.
The program offers information and assistance for patients, including:
Additionally, Gilead is working closely with theÂ ADAP Crisis Task Force, as the company has done for each of its other HIV medications, to provide discounts to state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAPs) that will help ensure access to Biktarvy for patients who receive medications through these programs.
Information about how to apply for any of these forms of assistance can be found at www.GileadAdvancingAccess.com or by calling 1-800-226-2056 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST.
Important U.S. Safety Information for Biktarvy
BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
Contraindications
Warnings and precautions
Renal monitoring: Prior to or when initiating Biktarvy and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, also assess serum phosphorus.
Adverse reactions
Drug interactions
Dosage and administration
Pregnancy and lactation
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The companyâs mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For nearly 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, testing and linkage to care, and cure research. Today, itâs estimated that more than 10 million people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy provided by Gilead or one of the companyâs manufacturing partners.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Biktarvy and the possibility of unfavorable results from additional clinical trials involving Biktarvy. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gileadâs Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Biktarvy, Descovy, Advancing Access, Truvada, Truvada for PrEP, Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies.
Â
