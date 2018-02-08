330 43

Belgium-Based JLINX Incubator to Transition to Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS, Expanding Outreach Across Europe

The Belgium-based JLINX incubator â a collaboration launched in March 2016 between Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and Bioqube Ventures â will become part of the global Johnson & Johnson Innovation network, transitioning into a JLABS, making this the first JLABS in Europe and the 10th JLABS in the world. Called JLABS @ BE, the site will accommodate up to 30 life science startups focused on innovations across the entire healthcare spectrum, including biotech, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer and healthtech sectors.

JLABS @ BE will be located at the heart of the Beerse Janssen R&D Campus where Dr. Paul Janssen â one of the 20th centuryâs most innovative and productive pharmaceutical researchers â first established Janssen Pharmaceutica NV more than six decades ago, laying the foundation for the discovery and development of more than 80 new medicines during his lifetime.

âBy creating a JLABS on the Beerse Janssen R&D Campus, we take another step towards our vision of a truly global, open innovation ecosystem. This unique model will support entrepreneurs in progressing their transformative science through access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, expertise and funding opportunities and all in the knowledge that their ideas can progress with no-strings attached,â said Melinda Richter, Global Head of JLABS, Johnson & Johnson Innovation. âWe are proud of our commitment to nurture breakthrough science regardless of where it originates with the ambition of solving the greatest unmet medical and healthcare needs of our time.â

JLABS @ BE will provide resident entrepreneurs with a capital efficient and flexible platform, including an extensive global network, that will enable them to accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to consumers and patients both in Europe and around the world.

âWe are inspired by Dr. Paul Janssenâs famous call-to-action, The patients are waiting,â said Bill Hait, Global Head, Global External Innovation, Johnson & Johnson. âOur goal is to attract the best and brightest talent in science and technology, and to work with partners in healthcare to help start new, highly innovative companies, providing a wealth of incubation options for our partners and insights to new innovation for our businesses around the globe.â

Todayâs launch of JLABS @ BE demonstrates Johnson & Johnson Innovationâs continued commitment to enabling the best science and technology regardless of origin with the ambition of solving the greatest unmet medical and healthcare needs of our time. JLABS @ BE will follow the successful no-strings attached JLABS model that has been host to over 330 companies that have collectively raised over $9.4B in growth capital. JLABS @ BE will provide startups with many of the advantages of being part of an established innovation hub, such as access to talent and mentors, large existing firms and research universities, capital and convergence opportunities with other sectors.

âWe are confident that JLABS will build upon the vibrant base in Beerse and the foundational roots of JLINX, that were established in partnership with the Bioqube Ventures team, as well as further connect the region to a growing global network of JLABS ecosystems teeming with startups and entrepreneurs. We are proud to make this ecosystem part of Dr. Paul Janssenâs namesake campus,â says Stef Heylen, Chief Operating Officer, Development, Janssen R&D and Managing Director, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV Belgium.

Startups and entrepreneurs from biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and healthtech companies interested in applying to join the JLABS @ BE community can reach out by visiting jlabs.jnjinnovation.com.

JLABS @ BE will continue to benefit from 2.1 million euros of financial support granted by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the government agency Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO â Hermesfonds) in 2017.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS (JLABS) is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators across a broad healthcare spectrum including pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and digital health sectors to create and accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. JLABS achieves this by providing the optimal environment for emerging companies to catalyze growth and optimize their research and development by opening them to vital industry connections, delivering entrepreneurial programs and providing a capital-efficient, flexible platform where they can transform the scientific discoveries of today into the breakthrough healthcare solutions of tomorrow. At JLABS we value great ideas and are passionate about removing obstacles to success to help innovators unleash the potential of their early scientific discoveries. JLABS is a no-strings-attached model, which means entrepreneurs are free to develop their science while holding on to their intellectual property. JLABS also produces campaigns to seek out the best science called QuickFire Challenges. For more information, visit www.jlabs.jnjinnovation.com or follow @JLABS.

About Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC focuses on accelerating all stages of innovation worldwide and forming collaborations between entrepreneurs and Johnson & Johnsonâs global healthcare businesses. Johnson & Johnson Innovation provides scientists, entrepreneurs and emerging companies with one-stop access to science and technology experts who can facilitate collaborations across the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer companies of Johnson & Johnson. Under the Johnson & Johnson Innovation umbrella of businesses, we connect with innovators through our regional Innovation Centers, Johnson & Johnson Innovation | JLABS, Johnson & Johnson Innovation â JJDC, Inc. and our Business Development teams to create customized deals and novel collaborations that speed development of innovations to solve unmet needs in patients. For more information, visit www.jnjinnovation.com or follow @JNJInnovation.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we are dedicated to addressing and solving some of the most important unmet medical needs of our time in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious diseases and vaccines, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Driven by our commitment to patients, we develop innovative products, services and healthcare solutions to help people with serious diseases throughout the world. Beyond its innovative medicines, Janssen is at the forefront of developing education and public policy initiatives to ensure patients and their families, caregivers, advocates and healthcare professionals have access to the latest treatment information, support services and quality care.

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, LLC is one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Please visit www.janssen.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter at @JanssenGlobal.

