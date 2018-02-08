Transatel Chooses Gemalto to Enable Effortless Cellular Connectivity for Users of Laptops and Tablets with Windows 10

- Business Wire
Gemalto (Paris:GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying Transatel, a leader in global mobile & IoT connectivity, with a remote subscription management platform. It will enable users of Windows 10 eSIM-equipped PCs to get online swiftly and seamlessly, from the moment they first power up their device. Using the Gemalto On-Demand Connectivity solution, Transatel offers OEMs a unique opportunity to market mobile subscriptions to customers around the world, directly from their devicesâ toolbar.
Based on Transatelâs unrivalled global coverage and competitive local tariffs in 140 countries, OEM vendors can retail mobile subscription packages with Transatelâs mobile connectivity service, using their own brand, Transatelâs or their retailerâs. Gemaltoâs solution can remotely and securely download and activate a mobile subscription on an eSIM embedded into a connected PC, and thus provide Internet connectivity even in the absence of Wi-Fi. Gemaltoâs On-Demand Connectivity platform complies with the latest GSMA remote SIM provisioning specifications, and enables mobile subscriptions to be activated and managed effortlessly, over-the-air, anytime and anywhere.
âGemaltoâs On-Demand connectivity platform and eSIM technology extends and strengthens the support we can offer laptop and tablet manufacturers,â said Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO. âIn a fiercely competitive market, we can help OEMs enhance the customer experience and create new revenue streams, whilst transforming the laptop and tablet industryâs business model.â
âAdoption of the eSIM is fuelling an exciting new generation of connected consumer products, including not only laptops and tablets, but also wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers,â said FrÃ©dÃ©ric Vasnier, executive vice president for Mobile Services and IoT for Gemalto. âWith our new solution in place, Transatel offers OEMs an open door to compelling mobile connectivity offers.â
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2016 annual revenues of â¬3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltoâs solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software â enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.
About Transatel
As the leading European MVNE/A (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler/Aggregator), Transatel has, since its inception in 2000, launched over 150 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) and built a strong expertise in Machine-to-Machine connectivity.
Since 2014, the company offers an unparalleled cellular connectivity solution for the IoT (Internet of things) market, with eSIM capabilities. This solution is already commercialized in the US, Western Europe and Japan.
Transatel addresses three market segments within the IoT: consumer devices, the connected car, and the industrial IoT.
