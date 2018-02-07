330 43

Diligent Introduces Governance Cloud, the Most Comprehensive Suite of Governance Offerings Available in Today´s Market

Diligent Corporation is excited to introduce Diligent Governance Cloud â the only integrated and secure enterprise governance management solution that enables organizations to achieve best-in-class governance. As organizations grow more complex and regulation and compliance needs become more stringent, Governance Cloud empowers board directors and executives to more effectively mitigate risk and meet demands in the boardroom and beyond.

With governance policies and activities top-of-mind for most companies today, Diligent found that most Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) offerings in the market are overly focused on risk and compliance, not governance. This gap leaves leaders and board members in a vulnerable position that can lead to reputational damage and negative business impacts. With the introduction of Governance Cloud, Diligent is closing this gap by expanding its offering to create the first comprehensive enterprise governance management solution.

âThe stakes have never been higher for leaders and board members to manage critical issues like cyber-risk, regulation, culture and ethics, and the constant pressure to drive business performance,â said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent Corporation. âWe know our clients need broader solutions to more easily digitize and securely manage the full range of governance responsibilities. Diligentâs Governance Cloud is our response to the market need for a secure, fully integrated solution.â

Board Governance Transformed â Innovative Solutions Drive Collaboration and Confidence

With over a decade of experience as the leader in the market and with over 12,000 clients and 400,000 board directors and executive users around the globe, Diligent spent the last two years working with clients to develop the various components of the Governance Cloud. This full offering is designed to meet the ever-increasing needs of secure distribution of board materials, secure messaging, integrated compliance, board evaluation and entity management.Â Governance Cloud is the only solution that meets the evolving governance needs of leading organizations.

Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners, who partnered with Diligent in 2016 to take the company private, and a leading technology investor, stated, âAs a board member of a wide range of companies, from large to small, I know firsthand that there is a lack of tools that allow board members to be better informed on the business and have visibility into risk and compliance. Itâs exciting to see Diligent continue to innovate and provide solutions that fill a clear void in the market for a governance focused solution.â

Organizations have the ability to start with the core Diligent Boards application and grow over time with Governance Cloud or to start directly with the broader Governance Cloud solution. Current clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to smaller growth-stage companies, across industries spanning financial services and technology to education and non-profits, can seamlessly access the full breadth of the Governance Cloud offering, supported by Diligentâs award-winning customer service.

Bringing together all Diligentâs offerings, Governance Cloud allows for fully secure, centralized access to materials across various boards and leadership teams, as well as establishing a trusted platform for digital communication and collaboration.

Governance Cloud is backed by Diligentâs unparalleled customer support, easy-to-use technology, and earned industry trust. For more information on Governance Cloud, visit https://diligent.com/governance-cloud.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading provider of secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Over 12,000 clients in more than 90 countries and on all seven continents rely on Diligent for secure distribution of board materials to secure messaging, integrated compliance, board evaluation and entity management.Â Governance Cloud is the only solution that meets the evolving governance needs of leading organizations. Visit www.diligent.com to learn more.

About Insight

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Insightâs mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow on Twitter @insightpartners.

