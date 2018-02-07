330 43

Meggitt Training Systems to Highlight Expanded Live-Fire Equipment Portfolio at IWA Outdoor Classics

7/02/2018 - 13:25

- Business Wire

With two European facilities to serve shooting range customers across the continent, Meggitt Training Systems will feature the latest live-fire products March 9-12 at IWA Outdoor Classics 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.

A leader in design, equipment and installation for law enforcement, defense and commercial ranges, Meggitt Training Systems has over 90 years of live-fire experience. The company has fielded more than 13,000 range systems worldwide, including over 75,000 live-fire target systems on 122 military bases.

âMeggittâs British and Dutch facilities in Ashford and Waardenburg help us identify and meet Europeâs unique live-fire training requirements,â said Mark Mears, managing director for Meggitt Training Systems Ltd. âI encourage IWA Outdoor Classics attendees to learn how we can help them save time and money throughout the design and build phases of their shooting range projects.â

Meggittâs display of products at IWA will include:

The XWT ProImage projected target system revolutionizes image and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. The system is a compact video projector and camera that attaches to Meggittâs XWT target carrier. Wirelessly connected to a 10â lane control unit mounted behind the firing line, the XWT ProImage projects user-uploaded digital videos and images onto white paper or cardboard targets. The onboard camera provides a constant close-up view of the target for instantaneous feedback. The XWT ProImage docks and charges with the XWT and includes easily replaceable batteries for nonstop run time.

To see a demonstration of Meggittâs live-fire offerings and speak with a company representative during IWA Outdoor Classics, visit stand #3-211 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATSÂ® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATSÂ® virtual training systems and Caswell InternationalÂ´s live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

