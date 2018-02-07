Sakura Hotel Co. Opens New Hotel in Nippori to Welcome International Travelers with Multicultural Offerings

- Business Wire
Sakura Hotel Co., headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, opened the Sakura Hotel Nippori near the historic Yanaka Ginza shopping street in Tokyoâs Bunkyo Ward, the fifth hotel in the Sakura Hotel and Hostel chain, last year. All five hotels are open 24/7 and boast multilingual staff, as 85 percent of guests are international visitors.
Staff at Sakura Hotel offer an unusual level of service not often seen in other establishments. All staff members are trained to accommodate any diverse requests guests may have. In most hotels, there are clear divisions of responsibility. For example, if a guest were to ask housekeeping staff in a typical hotel for a ramen shop recommendation, they would be politely directed to the concierge, regardless of whether or not the staff member had a restaurant in mind. However, at a Sakura Hotel, all of the associates are well accustomed to quickly resolving questions, regardless of their position.
While the five hotels are alike in quality of service and international atmosphere, Sakura Hotel Nippori has several unique features. The five-story building was formerly a dormitory for nurses. As a result, the rooms have tatami flooring and resemble ordinary apartments similar to those of area residents rather than the touristy kitsch of many ryokan, or traditional Japanese inns.
Sakura Hotel Nippori can accommodate up to 300 guests. Within the first six months of the hotelâs opening, it has hosted two groups of more than 100 guests and many groups ranging from 70 to 80 people.
The hotel also has a 24-hour cafe that serves dishes from all over the world, allowing guests to eat and relax without having to go out, even if they arrive late at night or early in the morning.
Many guests leave recipes of their local dishes or even teach the staff how to make them, ensuring that the cafe is never out of ideas for new options. The fridge is also well-stocked with beers from around the world.
To learn more about Sakura Hotel Co., visitÂ https://www.sakura-hotel.co.jp or https://www.japantimes.co.jp/2018/02/02/special-supplements/hotel-welcomes-foreign-travelers-multicultural-offerings/#.WnQHBUxuKL8
