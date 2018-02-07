Shorter, More Frequent Trips Gain Popularity Among International Travelers, and Traveling with Cash Can Cause Anxiety, According to Visa Study

- Business Wire
Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the findings of the payment networkâs comprehensive look at travel and tourism in 2017. Visaâs Global Travel Intentions (GTI) Study highlights various parts of the travelersâ journey and found a key motivator for travel is stress relief. The Study also uncovered certain aspects of travel can lead to anxiety and stress, including getting, carrying and exchanging cash. Visaâs cashless solutions offer the freedom to pay anywhere in the world while helping you get a competitive exchange rate when you pay in local currency. While paying in oneâs home currency may seem familiar, those purchases, when made overseas, can usually assess conversion-related commissions and overall price mark ups.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006507/en/
Visaâs cashless solutions offer the freedom to pay anywhere in the world while helping you get a competitive exchange rate when you pay in local currency. (Photo: Business Wire)
2018 Macro Trends in Travel
In addition to examining the motivations and planning tactics, the GTI Study of outbound travelers from 27 countries and territories also uncovered a number of macro trends expected to continue into 2018:
Simplifying Payment Abroad
Travelers are increasingly using technology to plan their trips and navigate their destinations â 83 percent of travelers used technology for this purpose in 2017 compared to 78 percent in 2015. Yet the majority of them are still decidedly analog when it comes to making payments internationally.
While many travelers use cards while on vacation, most (77 percent) still prefer to use cash when making purchases. Using a Visa card to pay in local currency could help international travelers get a more competitive exchange rate and possibly help them avoid being hit with hidden currency conversion fees when they get home. The Study also found the following themes related to the use of cash while traveling internationally:
âWe are excited to see the desire for global travel grow as technology becomes integral in every stage of the travelersâ journey,â said Lynne Biggar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Visa. âUsing your Visa card abroad means a safe, secure, seamless and convenient experience, without the worry of carrying cash. As more people travel internationally in 2018, we look forward to helping travelers make the most of their trips.â
Tips for Stress-Free Payment While Traveling
More GTI Findings
The average global traveler spends US$1,793 per trip. Travelers expect to spend more in upcoming trips, with the highest likely increase in the Asia Pacific.
|Â
|
Intended spend for next leisure travel versus previous trip (Median US$)*
|Region
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Last trip
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Next trip
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Percent change
|Global
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$1,793
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,443
|Â
|Â
|Â
|36.25% Increase
|Africa & Middle East
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,666
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,666
|Â
|Â
|Â
|0% Increase
|Asia Pacific
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$1,677
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,443
|Â
|Â
|Â
|45.68% Increase
|Europe
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$1,174
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$1,409
|Â
|Â
|Â
|20.02% Increase
|North and South Americas
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,248
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,840
|Â
|Â
|Â
|26.34% Increase
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
Among the top global spenders, travellers from Australia, China, Kuwait and the United States remain optimistic when it comes to spending for their upcoming overseas travel. Saudi Arabian respondents are still the number one spenders, but are projected to spend less on their next international trips.
|Â
|
Top five global markets â intended spending amount for next international trip (Median US$)**
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Saudi Arabia
|Â
|Â
|Â
|China
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Australia
|Â
|Â
|Â
|United States
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Kuwait
|Next trip
|Â
|Â
|US$4,800
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$4,034
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$3,529
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$3,500
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$3,474
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Top five global markets â amount spent on last international trip (median US$)*
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Saudi Arabia
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Kuwait
|Â
|Â
|Â
|China
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Australia
|Â
|Â
|Â
|UAE
|Last trip
|Â
|Â
|US$5,333
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$3,143
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,988
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,745
|Â
|Â
|Â
|US$2,722
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
For more information about Visaâs Global Travel Intentions Study visit Visa.com/TravelStudy.
About Global Travel Intentions 2017
The Global Travel Intentions Study analyzes travel behavior and tourism spending patterns of global travelers. A comprehensive study monitoring and analyzing international travel trends and consumer travel behavior, the Study is part of Visaâs continued commitment to helping industry players in their pursuit of growth in the global travel and tourism industry. Visaâs GTI Study was conducted in conjunction with research and business intelligence firm ORC International and collected data over the course of 15,500 interviews in 27 markets. Visa has been conducting this biannual study since 2008. Where possible, trends are shown.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visitÂ usa.visa.com/aboutvisa,Â visacorporate.tumblr.comÂ andÂ @VisaNews.
1 US Dollar equivalent of local currencies
2 VisaÂ´s Zero Liability Policy does not apply to Visa corporate or Visa purchasing card or account transactions, or any transactions that are not processed by Visa. For specific restrictions, limitations and other details, please consult your issuer.
* Median amount intend to spend for next trip (USD)
** Median amount spent last international trip (USD)
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006507/en/
El autobús del FC Barcelona sufrió ayer un ataque cuando abandonaba Mestalla, en Valencia, después de disputarse la vuelta de las …
El Barça y el Sevilla disputarán la final de la Copa del Rey después de que ayer los culés eliminaran al Valencia y el miércoles los …
El FC Barcelona ganó este jueves al Valencia CF en Mestalla (0-2) y ha logrado el pase a la final de la Copa del Rey, su quinta de forma …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 8 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 12, 18, 19, 24, 32 y 42, complementario 30 y reintegro 7. El …
El número 54.404 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 8 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
Luis Enrique se ha convertido en el objetivo número uno del Chelsea para sustituir al italiano Antonio Conte. El asturiano, que se encuentra …
La exjugadora internacional Anna Montañana ha hecho historia al fichar por el Montakit Fuenlabrada y convertirse en la primera mujer que …
"Pep Guardiola nos ha arruinado", fueron las palabras del defensor italiano Giorgio Chiellini al explicar los motivos por los que la …
David de Gea es uno de los tres mejores porteros del mundo, por eso quiere cobrar como se merece. El portero español cobra 10 millones por …
Joan Manuel Serrat ha considerado este jueves que el conflicto catalán, lejos de resolverse, sigue dando "cada día una sorprendente …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El negocio está en el alcohol dulce
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens