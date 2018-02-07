330 43

Masimo Announces CE Marking of Eve? CCHD Newborn Screening Application for the Rad-97? Pulse CO-Oximeter®

MasimoÂ (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of Eveâ¢, a critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) newborn screening application, for the Rad-97â¢ Pulse CO-OximeterÂ®. Eve combines the power of Masimo SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry with a pre-ductal to post-ductal synchronization algorithm designed to reduce calculation errors.

Eve, also available on the Radical-7Â® Pulse CO-Oximeter, simplifies the CCHD screening process by providing visual instructions, animations, an automatic synchronization algorithm, and a detailed, easy-to-interpret display of screening results. The ability to label results with unique patient identifiers for both mother and newborn facilitates intuitive session management and seamless electronic charting. Eve also allows clinicians to incorporate perfusion index into screening, which has been shown to increase sensitivity to the detection of CCHD in infants with pathologically low perfusion.1

CCHD affects approximately 3 newborns per 1000 live births2 and requires intervention soon after birth to prevent significant morbidity or mortality; later detection in infants also increases the risk of brain damage.3 In a study of 39,821 infants, CCHD screening sensitivity increased from 63% with physical exam alone to 83% with physical exam and Masimo SETÂ® pulse oximetry.4 In a study of 122,738 infants â the largest CCHD screening study to date â CCHD screening sensitivity increased from 77% to 93% with the combined use of Masimo SETÂ® and clinical assessment.5

âMultiple studies have shown that Masimo SETÂ® pulse oximetry can help improve CCHD screening, helping to save many newbornsâ lives while reducing the cost of care,â commented Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo. âEve builds on the powerful benefits of SETÂ® by transforming pulse oximeters into intuitive screening tools which can help clinicians perform the crucial work of screening newborns in an easy-to-follow and intuitive application.â

Eve has not obtained FDA clearance and is not available in the United States. Radical-7 and Rad-97 have obtained FDA clearance and are available, without Eve, in the United States.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SETÂ® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusionâ¢ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SETÂ® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNetâ¢* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SETÂ® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbowÂ® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHbÂ®), oxygen content (SpOCâ¢), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCOÂ®), methemoglobin (SpMetÂ®), Pleth Variability Index (PViÂ®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Indexâ¢ (ORiâ¢), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced RootÂ®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connectâ¢ (MOC-9â¢) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7â¢ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 Â® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySatâ¢ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo SETÂ®, Eveâ¢, Rad-97â¢, and Radical-7Â®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that MasimoÂ´s unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo SETÂ®, Eve, Rad-97, and Radical-7, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SECÂ´s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of todayÂ´s date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

