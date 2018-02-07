Smartfren Selects P.I. Works Centralized SON and Performance Management for Nation-Wide Deployment

- Business Wire
P.I. Works, the leading provider of mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions worldwide, continues to expand its global presence with new customer wins. Smartfren, a prominent LTE-Advanced operator in Indonesia, selects P.I. Works as the sole supplier of the field proven uSON solution. As a part of the contract, Smartfren will deploy uSONâs Centralized SON and Performance Management products across its entire network.
Christian Daigneault, Smartfren CTO, said, âWe have an ambition to grow our LTE-Advanced network and deliver a premium experience to Smartfrenâs growing subscriber base. We see P.I. Works as a long term, strategic partner in this endeavor.â He also added, âAfter a thorough analysis and evaluation period, we selected P.I. Works based on its strong customer references and field-proven capabilities worldwide.â
Smartfrenâs radio network consists of mixed TDD and FDD-LTE-Advanced bands powered by the equipment of multiple vendors that are intermixed in the same geography wherein macro and small-cells use shared spectrum. As such, P.I. Works uSON will play a key role in the automated management of Smartfrenâs heterogenous network and in accelerating Smartfrenâs transition to 5G.
Tuna Toker, P.I. Works APAC General Manager, said, âThe growing network complexity and traffic requires automated network optimization and intelligent harmonization of the network configuration policies. P.I. Works uSON platform is very well equipped to address these requirements of Smartfren and we are committed to empowering Smartfren to deliver seamless mobility experience while preparing its network for 5Gâ.
About Smartfren
PT. Smartfren Telecom Tbk (IDX:FREN) is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Indonesia for retail and corporate segment. Smartfren has been operating in Indonesia since 2011. In the year 2015, Smartfren made an innovation in Telecommunication Industry by launching the first 4G LTE Advanced service in Indonesia and became the leading 4G service provider that currently has the widest 4G LTE coverage in Indonesia.
About P.I. Works
P.I. Works is a leading provider of next-generation mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with a commercially available product portfolio and services. These solutions enable Mobile Operators to lower their costs and to improve network quality and subscriber experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at more than 30 mobile network operators in 28 countries. P.I. Works contributes actively to the ETSI, GTI, and 3GPP standardization forum.Source: P.I. Works
Los Charlotte Hornets están a punto de cerrar el fichaje de Willy Hernangómez, que dejará los New York Knicks después temporada y media …
El juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Ibiza ha confirmado el archivo provisional de la causa por la muerte del expiloto Ángel Nieto, fallecido el …
El organismo de control contable de clubes de la UEFA ha ordenado una auditoría independiente de los contratos que el París Saint-Germain …
Este martes se cumplieron 60 años de la tragedia aérea de Múnich en la que fallecieron 23 personas, entre ellas ocho futbolistas del …
Las autoescuelas españolas, a través de la Fundación CNAE, ofrecerán los primeros cursos profesionales de piloto de drones en España que …
La prima de los seguros de automóvil bajó un 9,6% en 2017, con lo que volvió a sus niveles más bajos desde 2014, antes de elevarse en …
La juez de la Audiencia Nacional Carmen Lamela ha enviado a prisión sin fianza al histórico narcotraficante gallego José Ramón Prado …
Hyundai promete acaparar gran parte de las miradas en el Salón de Ginebra 2018. Tras desvelar las primeras imágenes del nuevo Santa Fe, su …
El futbolista chileno Alexis Sánchez ha aceptado una pena total de 16 meses de prisión y de 590.000 euros de multa por dos delitos contra …
Agentes de la Policía Nacional de La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) han abierto una investigación tras la liberación en la tarde-noche …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Gana el empresario más corrupto
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens