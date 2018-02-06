Sigma Systems Appoints Vice-President of Sales for APAC

Empresas y finanzas
6/02/2018 - 12:45

- Business Wire

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has appointed Andrew Tan as Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific to support the companyâs continued success and growth in the region.

Andrew joins Sigma Systems from Telit, a global leader in IoT enablement, where he was responsible for Business Development of Strategic Accounts (IoT Platforms) in both the APAC and Middle East regions. He was previously Managing Director and Regional VP for APAC at Tecnotree, Head of BSS Solution Sales at Huawei, and Regional Sales Lead for APAC at NetCracker.

Simon Muderack, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Sigma Systems commented: âSigmaâs business is expanding globally, particularly in the fast-growing Asia Pacific market. Andrew has extensive business development experience and is uniquely positioned to help us grow within this market. I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Sigma team.â

Andrew Tan added: âSigma has a reputation as the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions. I believe the company provides one of the most comprehensive and mature offerings for catalog-driven fulfillment, including lead-to-quote-to-order across multiple channels and network technologies. Sigma works with an impressive list of Tier 1 APAC Communications Providers and I look forward to expanding our footprint further in the region.â

For further information about Sigma Systems and its award-winning products, visit www.sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.

The companyâs portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

