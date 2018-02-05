CTS Commences KC-10 Engine Maintenance Program

- Business Wire
CTS Engines, LLC, the global leader for mature jet engine maintenance, today announced that it had completed the United States Air Forceâs Depot Readiness Review for the USAFâs KC-10 engine program. With this completion, CTS can immediately commence providing MRO services on the CF6-50C2 engine fleet powering the U.S. Air Forceâs KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft under the previously awarded KC-10 engine maintenance contract. The nine-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was awarded in 2017 to CTS and its partner, Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Services, Inc.
âWe are pleased today to announce the commencement of the KC-10 engine maintenance contract,â said Brian Neff, Founder and CEO of CTS Engines. âThis milestone further cements CTSâs position as the market leader in the provision of mature engine MRO services and is a testament to the skills and talent of our team. We are committed to continuing and growing our position in the coming years as the recognized leader for outstanding mature engine maintenance services.â
The KC-10 contract represents the latest in a series of long-term engine overhaul contracts awarded to CTS over the past 12 months. The companyâs twin commitments to quality and customer value have not only been recognized globally by major OEMs, but also have propelled it to multiple contract wins over other affiliated and independent MROs.
About CTS:
CTS Engines, located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, is an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and recognized world leader of mature aircraft engine maintenance. The company provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing services to commercial and military operators worldwide. CTSâs dedication and commitment to quality continues to be recognized throughout the international aviation community.
For more information visit http://www.ctsengines.com
