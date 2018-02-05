330 43

CTS Commences KC-10 Engine Maintenance Program

CTS Engines, LLC, the global leader for mature jet engine maintenance, today announced that it had completed the United States Air Forceâs Depot Readiness Review for the USAFâs KC-10 engine program. With this completion, CTS can immediately commence providing MRO services on the CF6-50C2 engine fleet powering the U.S. Air Forceâs KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft under the previously awarded KC-10 engine maintenance contract. The nine-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was awarded in 2017 to CTS and its partner, Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Services, Inc.

âWe are pleased today to announce the commencement of the KC-10 engine maintenance contract,â said Brian Neff, Founder and CEO of CTS Engines. âThis milestone further cements CTSâs position as the market leader in the provision of mature engine MRO services and is a testament to the skills and talent of our team. We are committed to continuing and growing our position in the coming years as the recognized leader for outstanding mature engine maintenance services.â

The KC-10 contract represents the latest in a series of long-term engine overhaul contracts awarded to CTS over the past 12 months. The companyâs twin commitments to quality and customer value have not only been recognized globally by major OEMs, but also have propelled it to multiple contract wins over other affiliated and independent MROs.

About CTS:

CTS Engines, located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, is an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and recognized world leader of mature aircraft engine maintenance. The company provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and testing services to commercial and military operators worldwide. CTSâs dedication and commitment to quality continues to be recognized throughout the international aviation community.

