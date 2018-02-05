330 43

Smiths Detection Confirm Order of 91 Advanced Scanners for New Terminals at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport

Smiths Detectionwill supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (âMoscow Cargoâ) at Moscowâs Sheremetyevo International Airport. The new facilities are part of the airportâs plans to handle the increased passenger volumes expected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup; and one of the most important stages in a larger-scale development of the airport, which will continue through to 2026.

âIn a relationship stretching back over 20 years, this is by far the largest single order we have fulfilled for Sheremetyevo Airportâ explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. âWe look forward to helping make the World Cup a safe and successful event and beyond that, safeguarding the airport, its passengers and staffâ.

Negotiated by Smiths Detection distributor, NEOSCAN Russia, this substantial contract includes a total of 91 advanced X-ray inspection systems delivering a broad array of screening functions, from passenger checkpoint and hold baggage through to cargo.

It includes: 30 HI-SCAN 5180si X-ray systems for screening passenger baggage at the entrance to the airport; 32 HI-SCAN 6046si checkpoint scanners for carry-on bags and personal belongings; and two HI-SCAN10080 XCT and four HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is for hold baggage. Seventeen HI-SCAN 100100T systems will screen larger, out of gauge items in the passenger terminal. In the Cargo Complex, seven HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro models will take care of large scale, consolidated and palletised goods; two HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will handle break bulk and other cargo; and visitors will be checked using a further three HI-SCAN 6046si scanners.

Terminal B has been developed for domestic airlines and is expected to cater for the potential 20 million passengers predicted to pass through the airport in 2018.

Installation of the new equipment will be completed in December 2017.

Key features of the Smiths Detection equipment ordered by Sheremetyevo International Airport:

HI-SCAN 6046si

High resolution XADA detectors for extremely detailed X-ray images

Penetrates up to 37mm of steel

Optional upgrade for liquids detection

Integrates with iLane Checkpoint designs

Increased tunnel opening for screening larger objects

HI-SCAN10080 XCT

EU/ECAC EDS Standard 3 approved

Next generation, high speed EDS

3D volumetric Computed Tomography (CT) imaging

High throughput of up to 1800 bags per hour

Large tunnel takes objects up to 100 x 80 cm

HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is

Dual View configuration

Automatic explosives detection system

Highest rate of detection in its class

High throughput of up to 1800 bags per hour

Large tunnel takes objects up to 100 x 80 cm

HI-SCAN 5180si

New X-ray generator with optimised spectrum

High resolution XADA detectors for extremely detailed X-ray images

Penetrates up to 37mm of steel

New tunnel height according to ECAC recommendation

ProLine system design for individual system configurations

HI-SCAN 100100T

Scans objects up to 100 X 100 cm

Heavy goods easily handled via low conveyor belt

Outstanding image quality with new HiTraX electronics

HI MAT Plus technology for better material distinction

Tunnel size in optimum proportion to overall system

HI-SCAN 100100V-2is

Screens broad size range of objects

Dual View configuration

Smallest footprint in its range

Extended conveyor load of 220 kg

Typical steel penetration of 37 mm in both views

HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro

Dual-view configuration

Penetrates large and dense objects

Second generator for more accurate image analysis

Large 180cm x 180cm tunnel opening

Small footprint

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and the military. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple â to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

