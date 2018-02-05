Smiths Detection Confirm Order of 91 Advanced Scanners for New Terminals at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport

- Business Wire
Smiths Detectionwill supply a full range of security scanners for the new passenger Terminal B and Cargo Complex LLC (âMoscow Cargoâ) at Moscowâs Sheremetyevo International Airport. The new facilities are part of the airportâs plans to handle the increased passenger volumes expected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup; and one of the most important stages in a larger-scale development of the airport, which will continue through to 2026.
âIn a relationship stretching back over 20 years, this is by far the largest single order we have fulfilled for Sheremetyevo Airportâ explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. âWe look forward to helping make the World Cup a safe and successful event and beyond that, safeguarding the airport, its passengers and staffâ.
Negotiated by Smiths Detection distributor, NEOSCAN Russia, this substantial contract includes a total of 91 advanced X-ray inspection systems delivering a broad array of screening functions, from passenger checkpoint and hold baggage through to cargo.
It includes: 30 HI-SCAN 5180si X-ray systems for screening passenger baggage at the entrance to the airport; 32 HI-SCAN 6046si checkpoint scanners for carry-on bags and personal belongings; and two HI-SCAN10080 XCT and four HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is for hold baggage. Seventeen HI-SCAN 100100T systems will screen larger, out of gauge items in the passenger terminal. In the Cargo Complex, seven HI-SCAN 180180-2is pro models will take care of large scale, consolidated and palletised goods; two HI-SCAN 100100V-2is scanners will handle break bulk and other cargo; and visitors will be checked using a further three HI-SCAN 6046si scanners.
Terminal B has been developed for domestic airlines and is expected to cater for the potential 20 million passengers predicted to pass through the airport in 2018.
Installation of the new equipment will be completed in December 2017.
Key features of the Smiths Detection equipment ordered by Sheremetyevo International Airport:
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and the military. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple â to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.
