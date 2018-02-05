330 43

"´Someday´ is Now!": Anpac Bio & Med Partners Celebrate´National Cancer Prevention Month´ Surpassing 60,000 ´Liquid Biopsy´Cases

5/02/2018

- Business Wire

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company (Anpac Bio), and its internationally-acclaimed medical research partners and hospitals, are celebrating âWorld Cancer Dayâ (#WorldCancerDay) and âNational Cancer Prevention Monthâ (#NationalCancerPreventionMonth) by surpassing a new, global milestone: processing over 60,000, independently-corroborated cases of Anpac Bioâs proprietary, âCancer Differentiation Analysisâ (CDA) liquid biopsy tests worldwide.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company CEO Dr. Chris Yu inspects one of the companyÂ´s proprietary "Cancer Differentiation Analysis" (CDA) liquid biopsy technology devices before screening simple, standard blood tests signals of early disease. Anpac BioÂ´s CDA technology consistently detects 26+ cancers, with a 75%-90% sensitivity/specificity rates, usually identifying the disease at its earliest stages. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer "false positives"; at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing; and generating results within minutes of sample submission. Fully-commercialized with 200 patents filed worldwide, Anpac Bio and its respected medical research partners are celebrating #NationalCancerPreventionMonth by surpassing a new global milestone: processing 60,000+ independently-corroborated CDA tests for early cancer screening and detection; as well as monitoring cancer treatment, effectiveness, and recurrence. (Photo: Business Wire)

World-renowned, Second Military Medical University and its affiliated Changhai Hospital (CH) in Shanghai, China, have conducted 4,000+ CDA liquid biopsy tests since 2014. Submitting Lung, Esophageal Cancer, and cancer-free control group blood samples, âblindedâ to Anpac Bio, CH concluded CDA is a remarkably accurate, non-invasive test, supporting both early diagnosis, and monitoring treatment effectiveness, prognosis, and recurrence.

âOur preliminarily results indicate that CDA technology has better sensitivity and specificity for early diagnosis, as well as potentially a good tool for treatment assessment for Lung Cancer and Esophageal Cancer than traditional tumor markers,â reports Dr. Jun-Jie Wu, Deputy Chief Physician, CH Department of Oncology. âIt (CDA) can also play a good role in complementing chest CT (Computerized Axial Tomography) screening for pulmonary nodules. The existing data suggests that CDA technology is a promising technology in the field of diagnosis and treatment assessment of Lung Cancer and cancer of the Esophagus.â

Described as âgame changingâ and receiving the âBreakthrough Innovation Awardâ at the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit; and named âMost Promising Cancer Screening Companyâ at the 2017 Global Precision Medicine Industry Awards, Anpac Bioâs CDA technology effectively reinvents early cancer screening and detection.

By analyzing simple, standard, blood tests, and applying Anpac Bioâs proprietary, multi-level, multi-parameter, diagnostic algorithms, Anpac Bioâs CDA technology identifies cancer with measurably-greater accuracy than most current, conventional screening methods. And it does so without any harmful side effects in patients; generating far fewer âfalse positivesâ; at a cost substantially lower than traditional testing; and generating results within minutes of sample submission.

Comprehensive research validity data from 60,000+ cases processed to date demonstrate CDA diagnostics consistently detects 26+ cancers -- with a sensitivity and specificity rate range of 75%-90% -- usually identifying the disease at its earliest stages.

The Oncology Department of Shanghai Changzheng Hospital (SCH) corroborates these results. Since 2016, SCH has conducted two comprehensive clinical research studies of Anpac Bioâs CDA liquid biopsy technology. Submitting over 500 healthy âcontrolâ group; âhigh-riskâ group (those genetically or environmentally pre-disposed to developing cancer); and independently-diagnosed and âconfirmed cancerâ group blood samples; for CDA analysis.

According to study director and SCH Deputy Professor Dr. Yuan Sheng Zang: âInitial results indicated that CDA technology has better sensitivity and specificity for early-stage cancer screening than that of traditional tumor markers. The evaluation on the significance of CDA technology in prognosis is ongoing. The existing research data suggest that CDA technology has a good prospect in the field of cancer diagnosis and prognosis.â

Pioneering liquid biopsy research (launched in 2008), Anpac Bio is already, fully-commercialized and generating revenue from Fortune 500 corporate, insurance, medical, research, and individual (âover the counterâ) testing; while most competing âliquid biopsyâ research remains in the laboratory and unavailable to the general public (for perhaps years).

Additionally, competing tests generally measure only single/few sample indicators (such as gene mutations that may indicate a patientâs increased risk or probability of potentially developing cancer at some point). Anpac Bioâs CDA is a âfunctional biologyâ test â providing medical professionals important information regarding actual disease signals present in the patientâs body at the moment of blood draw.

CDAâs independently-confirmed, very early stage cancer and pre-cancerous disease detectionâs efficiency and accuracy is due to the technologyâs multi-level and multi-parameter, patented design. With over 200 CDA-related patent applications worldwide (65+ currently issued), CDAâs integrated system measures numerous protein, molecular, cellular, and other factors, to identify disease signals. By enhancing signal detection and processing, while reducing ânoiseâ, the collected data is subsequently analyzed using Anpac Bioâs proprietary algorithms.

The resulting data is then assigned an overall value, called âCDA Valueâ, indicating cancer incidence risk level (the higher the CDA Value, the higher the cancer risk). CDAâs accuracy and advantages have been verified in previous studies, and presented before respected scientific organizations, such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the Breast Cancer Symposium, and the World Nobel Prize Laureate Summit.

âEvery day, our company hears of other, potential âliquid biopsyâ tests that report âsomedayâ may be used to catch cancer,â states Dr. Chris Yu, Anpac Bio Chief Executive Officer. âOur CDA technology has been extensively tested, verified, and used daily by dozens of Asiaâs most well-respected and renowned medical institutions. We are also generating equally accurate and positive results in the United States. Weâre very proud that our CDA devices have advanced well-beyond the laboratory and are processing real tests for real people â saving lives every day. On this âNational Cancer Prevention Monthâ, Anpac Bio and our medical partners want the world to know: âSomedayâ is now!â

