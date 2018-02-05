330 43

Kezzler Announce Christine Charlotte Akselsen as New CEO

Kezzler AS, a leader in serialization, tracking and tracing business services, today announced the appointment of Christine Charlotte Akselsen as the companyâs new chief executive officer (CEO). She will replace Thomas KÃ¶rmendi who is taking on the position as global CEO of the Elopak Group, a global supplier of paper based packaging solutions for liquid food.

âAfter a very thorough search for a new CEO, we are thrilled that Christine will join Kezzler as our new leader. Christine brings tremendous pedigree and energy in building and leading early stage companies. Our focus on scaling the business into a more mature organization is well aligned with her previous experience. The Board of Directors has full confidence in Christineâs leadership skills in executing on our customer and market expansions. Her ultimate goal is to establish Kezzler in a market leading role in the emerging space of Internet of Packaging (IoP),â says Erik Langaker, Kezzlerâs chairman of the board.

Prior to joining Kezzler, Christine was most recently the CEO of a high-growth outdoors product company, Sweet Protection. Through this venture, she developed a deep understanding of the physical value chain, while growing a consumer brand with global reach. She completed the sale to Active Brands and stayed on to secure the integration as a member of the Active Brands Executive Committee. Active Brands was sold to FSN Private Equity in 2017. Prior to Sweet Protection, Christine was executive vice president, Growth Initiatives, Commodities and Energy at Thomson Reuters. This position was preceded by her role as executive vice president and director of News and Conferences at Point Carbon AS, a leading news and analytics provider for global energy and climate markets. She was part of growing the company from early phase until it was successfully sold to Thomson Reuters in 2010. Christine received her Masters in Economics from Norges Handelshoyskole in Bergen and holds undergraduate degrees from the University of Bergen and University of Oslo.

âI am very excited to join Kezzler at a time where digitalization of products is at an inflection point. The Kezzler technology platform leveraged through partnerships with leading packaging, licensing and management consulting organizations holds great promise. I look forward to working with the Board and all of our employees. Implementation of the Kezzler product platform will significantly contribute to an increasingly transparent product value chain with no room for fraud or counterfeiting. For all real brand companies as well as government agencies, this should be their core focus going forward,â commented Christine Charlotte Akselsen.

About Kezzler

Kezzler AS is a global leader in serialization technologies and operates a non proprietary technology platform designed for industrial scale rollout. Kezzlerâs mission is to standardize serialization and change global business practices by making product items digitally unique and interactive. Kezzler has offices in Norway, United States, India, and the Netherlands. To learn more about Kezzler, visitÂ www.kezzler.com.

