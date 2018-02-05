Digi Communications N.V. Announces details regarding a Facilityconcluded between the Digi Group and a syndicate of banks partiallyrefinancing the short-term loan from October 2017 (the 2017 Bridge Loan)

- Business Wire
The Company would like to inform its investors and the market that, on 1 February 2018, RCS & RDS S.A. (the Companyâs subsidiary in Romania â âRCS&RDSâ), DIGI TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si Ã©s SzolgÃ¡ltatÃ³ KorlÃ¡tolt FelelÃâ¦ÃâssÃ©gÃâ¦ÃÂ± TÃ¡rsasÃ¡g (RCS & RDS S.A.âs subsidiary in Hungary â âDigi Kft.â), as the borrowers, the Company, as a guarantor, Citibank N.A., London Branch and ING Bank N.V. as the arrangers, ING Bank N.V. as the facility agent, and several other financial institutions as the lenders have concluded a syindicated loan providing for three facilities in HUF, RON and EURO currencies (the â2018 Syndicated Facilityâ).
The 2018 Syndicated Facility is a medium-term loan agreement that partially refinances the 2017 Bridge Loan (for more details regarding the 2017 Bridge Loan, which was concluded in October 2017 as a short-term loan agreement, see for reference the current report issued by the Company to its investors and the market on 16 October 2017). The 2018 Syndicated Facility replaces the 2017 Bridge Loan for a corresponding value of approximately EUR 163,000,000 equivalent.
The 2018 Syndicated Facility is meant to be used by the Company and its subsidiaries for the same purposes as anticipated by the Company in October 2017. Part of the proceeds will be used for the financing of the acquisition by Digi Kft. of the Hungarian telecommunications operator Invitel Tavkozlesi Zrt. (with respect to the terms of which we have informed our investors and the market on 21 July 2017). The remainder is intended to be used for general corporate purposes and/or capital expenditures.
The 2018 Syndicated Facility has a maturity of 5 years. The interest rate is of 2.65% per annum plus the relevant applicable interbank offered rates.
For details, please access the official Digiâs website: www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section).
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
