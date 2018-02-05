Breed Reply launches latest pan-European search for early stage IoT businesses

- Business Wire
Breed Reply, a leading active operational investor in early-stage internet of things (IoT) businesses, has today launched a new Europe-wide search for IoT investment opportunities. It is the seventh time Breed Reply has run its âBest in Breedâ programme where start-ups with exciting IoT innovations and products are invited to apply to Breed Reply with their investment cases. The best will receive funding along with advisory and support services from Breed Reply.
Successful applicants will pitch to a team with significant experience in scaling up early-stage businesses, in-depth understanding of different markets, proven track record in sales channel development and strong technological DNA.
Providing support as well as funding, is a crucial part of Breed Replyâs commitment to companies when it invests. As an active operational investor, Breed Replyâs role is to work closely with early stage businesses and help with their development and readiness for future funding. Last year one-third of Breed Replyâs 18-strong portfolio of investment companies raised in total more than $50 million in Series A funding from leading investors.
Many of Breed Replyâs growing portfolio of investments across a range of sectors and countries were discovered through previous âBest in Breedâ programmes, first launched in 2014, including:
|Canard Drones (Drones, Spain)
|Â
|Inova Design (Health & Wellness, UK)
|Â
|Cocoon (Smart Home, UK)
|Â
|Kokoon (Wellness, UK)
|Â
|Connecterra (AgriTech, The Netherlands)
|Â
|RazorSecure (Cybersecurity, UK)
|Â
|enModus (Smart Buildings, UK)
|Â
|Senseye (Industrial IoT, UK)
|Â
|Gymcraft (Wellness, Spain)
|Â
|Sentryo (Industrial Security, France)
|Â
|Iotic Labs (IoT Platform, UK)
|Â
|
Wearable Technologies (Industrial Health & Safety, UK)
|Â
Emanuele Angelidis, CEO of Breed Reply, said: âBest in Breed has proved a brilliant way to find innovative IoT start-ups that can disrupt sectors and industries across Europe. Since our first Best in Breed, we have helped lots of companies accelerate their growth and attract even more funding from major investors. We are excited about who we will get to meet this time. Successful applicants typically have a combination of great people, a technology that actually solves a market problem along with a sustainable and scalable business model.â
Companies with an innovative product or service in the IoT space are invited to submit an application to Best in Breed 7 via the Breed Reply website at www.breedreply.com. The closing date for submissions is 16 March 2018.
-ENDS-
About Breed Reply
Breed Reply, ReplyÂ´s active operational investor, funds and supports the development of early-stage companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe and the USA. Based in London, with operational offices in Germany and Italy, Breed Reply supports entrepreneurs and young talent by quickly bringing new ideas to the market. This is done via three fundamental services: funding at early-stage level; active operational involvement with significant know how transfer of business, managerial and technological expertise; and go-to market support through the extensive Reply network. Breed Reply focuses on Health, Fitness & Wellness, Smart Building & Cities, Security, Industrial IoT, Big Data, Platforms and Drones.
Redleaf Communications for Breed Reply
Robin Tozer / Ian Silvera
+44(0)20 3757 6865
breed@redleafpr.com
El Atlético de Madrid ha hecho oficial la renovación de Sime Vrsaljko hasta el 30 de junio de 2022, un año más de lo que firmó en su …
El padre del bebé de la niña de 11 años que dio a luz en Murcia el pasado viernes es un hermano, que tiene 14 años, según las …
El Deportivo de La Coruña ha hecho oficial la llegada de Clarence Seedorf hasta final de temporada al banquillo blanquiazul. El holandés, …
Ernesto Sevilla, pareja cómica de Joaquín Reyes en la gala de los Premios Goya celebrada este sábado 3 de febrero, ha dejado un mensaje en …
El Real Madrid se dejó dos puntos más en la lucha por la Liga en campo del Levante. Los de Zinedine Zidane, sin alma, empataron ante el …
Hyundai ha logrado completar con éxito un viaje desde la capital de Corea del Sur, Seúl, hasta Pyeongchang -190 km de distancia- con una …
El malestar de Cristiano Ronaldo en el Real Madrid parece latente. Ni en lo deportivo, ni lo económico. Este apartado es, especialmente, el …
Sergio García, futbolista del Espanyol de Barcelona, se ha defendido esta lunes de las acusaciones que se han filtrado desde el entorno del …
España jugará el Mundial de Rusia 2018. Estaba previsto que así fuera, pero hoy se ha ratificado después de que el Gobierno de España se …
Las carreteras españolas cerraron 2017 con un total de 403 radares fijos repartidos por las diferentes carreteras del territorio nacional …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Así se hace dinero vendiendo aire
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens