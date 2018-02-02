Empresas y finanzas
FAA Approves AerSafeTM to Comply with Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule for Boeing 767 Aircraft

2/02/2018 - 13:15

- Business Wire

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to AerSaleÂ® for installation of the AerSafeâ¢ system on Boeing 767 series aircraft (ST03599NY), in compliance with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule. This new STC is in addition to AerSaleâs STCs for the Boeing 737 Classic series (ST03589NY) and the Boeing 737 NG series (ST02980NY), approved by the FAA in 2016.

âAerSafe is a truly elegant solutionâeasy to install, no parts to fail, and at a fraction of the cost of a nitrogen inerting system,â said Basil Barimo, Chief Operating Officer at AerSale. âCombining these benefits with a six-day installation window, AerSafe is really the obvious choice. Airlines and operators without a current order in place for a nitrogen inerting system have a potential one-year wait time. And, those systems incur substantial ongoing costs. When you consider the loss of revenue while an airplane is being retrofitted, the AerSafe system pays for itself many times over.â

Tested and developed to exact tolerances to fill the cavity of the Boeing 767, 737 NG and 737 Classic series center fuel tanks, AerSafe limits the amount of available oxygen that can ignite fuel vapors and prevents sparks from igniting an explosion. AerSafe comes as a complete prefabricated kit that can be installed at any hangar around the world. After initial installation, the system requires no maintenance or expensive spare parts. A limited number of AerSafe kits are currently available for immediate installation. For larger orders, the lead time for ordering AerSafe is currently 60 days versus the one-year lead time for the nitrogen inerting system.

The FAA enacted the FTFR rule after the crash of TWA flight 800 off the coast of New York. Federal investigations revealed that the accident was the result of an explosion caused by a spark igniting fumes in the center fuel tank of the Boeing 747. The FTFR rule requires fuel tank ignition sources and flammability exposure to be reduced in aircraft most at risk. The FAA gave two options: a flammability reduction means such as nitrogen inerting, or an ignition mitigation means such as AerSafe. These systems must be installed on all passenger aircraft that have high flammability fuel tanks and fly within or into the United States.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

