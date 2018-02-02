Empresas y finanzas
CEMEX-Tec Award Launched Globally

2/02/2018 - 12:45

- Business Wire

The CEMEX-Tec Center for Sustainable Development launched its call for the CEMEX-Tec Award 2018, which, for the first time in eight years, will receive projects not only from Mexico and the rest of Latin America, but also from all over the world.

In its 8th edition, the CEMEX-Tec Award annually recognizes entrepreneurs and students who develop high-impact proposals and projects regarding sustainable development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This award offers funding, specialized workshops, and networking opportunities.

The CEMEX-Tec Award is divided into two categories with a global scope: Transforming Communities, aimed at undergraduate and graduate students with proposals for the sustainable transformation of a community; and Social Entrepreneurs, aimed at entrepreneurs with projects that solve social problems and encourage a systemic change with the potential of becoming a social business.

In order to participate, teams should sign up and upload their projects on the CEMEX-Tec Center web page (www.cdcs.com.mx), indicating the appropriate category for their proposals. The deadline to submit projects is April 30, 2018.

Throughout its history, the CEMEX-Tec Award has received projects from more than 4,000 people, resulting in the submission of 1,571 projects from 16 countries. To date, 66 of the winning projects came from Mexico and 33 from other countries in Latin America. Altogether, the projects have benefited more than 22,500 people in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.CX

For more information about the CEMEX-Tec Award and the registration process, please contact:

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information about CEMEX, please visit: www.cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

