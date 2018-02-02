Keeping Pace with Advanced Digital Technologies: Blockchain Training & AI Machine Learning from Learning Tree

330 43

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has broadened its IT training offering with solutions to address emerging digital technologies in Blockchain and artificial intelligence.

âLearning Tree is excited to continue our expansion of IT training with advancements in digital technologies by providing the breadth of solutions our clients require,â said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree. âTechnology advancements like Blockchain and artificial intelligence are redefining job roles and driving the need for new skill sets. These new courses are meant to support professionals in learning how to leverage these technologies as tools for business process improvement.â

View Learning Treeâs initial Blockchain training offering (3 new courses) âº

View Learning Treeâs initial Machine Learning course offering:

The release of these training options is in direct response to the talent shortage brought on by the increasing popularity of these emerging technologies:

The number of LinkedIn job postings related to Blockchain or cryptocurrencies like bitcoin grew fourfold in 2017 1

Demand for job candidates with AI skills has increased nearly fivefold since 2013, and is expected to continue to rise 2

As the popularity of these technologies continues to rise, the demand for trained Blockchain and AI professionals will increase

These new training options continue Learning Treeâs strategic expansion through partners, in addition to its custom-developed content, to keep pace with the rapid developments in digital transformation.

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree Internationalis a leading provider of hands-on IT and management training to business and government organizations worldwide â including classroom, live online, on-demand, and customized blended solutions.

Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Treeâs extensive library of proprietary and partner content including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions â a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors â working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on managementÂ´s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties that could affect Learning Tree and its business include, but are not limited to the following: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year over year revenues, negative cash flows from operations, and maintain liquidity; our ability to successfully implement our new strategies to increase revenue and to achieve our cost reduction goals; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of Learning TreeÂ´s courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our courses and other products; a majority of our outstanding common stock is beneficially owned by our chairman and his spouse; risks associated with cyber security; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.

In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in Learning TreeÂ´s business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements, Learning Tree discusses in its 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K (âForm 10-Kâ), those risks in Item 1A, âRisk Factorsâ, as well as in its other filings with the SEC. Please read the Form 10-K, including the Risk Factors included therein, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SECÂ´s Internet site (https://www.sec.gov).

1 https://www.bna.com/blockchain-job-market-n73014474195/

2 http://www.governmentciomagazine.com/governments-next-talent-gap-workers-ai-skills

