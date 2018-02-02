Empresas y finanzas
DESTACAMOS

33043

Crypto Platform Zloadr Launches New Currency Calculator

2/02/2018 - 11:25

- Business Wire

One of the worldâs leading crypto publishing platforms, Zloadr, has announced that it is launching a new onlineÂ cryptocurrency converter calculator, adding to its existing range of digital tools. The calculator acts as an automated world currency and cryptocurrency converter, enabling users of the platform to convert a wide range of global, Government-issued fiat currencies to the value of different cryptocurrencies, and vice versa â quickly and easily. The calculator is expected to rival existing online conversion tools.

Early statistics indicate that bitcoin (BTC) is among one of the most commonly converted cryptocurrencies right now, in line with the coinâs position at the top of the market capitalisation leaderboard. Bitcoin appears to be most frequently considered alongside the United States Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP). Ethereum (ETH), second by market cap, is also shown to be popular with users.

Zloadrâs new currency calculator is understood to be one of the most comprehensive online converters available to web users today, not only covering fiat currencies from the Afghanistan Afghani (AFN) to the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL), but also including cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin (LTC), ethereum, ethereum classic (ETC), ripple (XRP), and dash (DASH). Zloadr, which was founded in 2015, conducted an initial coin offering (ICO) of its own token last year, prior to the full launch of the publishing platform.

The launch of Zloadrâs digital conversion tool follows the platformâs recent expansion into international markets, and forms the latest in a long line of exciting announcements. Following on from a partnership with The Guardian newspaper in Nigeria, and with the beginnings of a new associated smart contract project, DocTailor, Zloadr has also recently announced that it will shortly re-launch select features and functions of its website, making these sections available in multiple languages, including Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian, and Russian.

At a time when interest in both cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is expanding out of major markets such as the United Kingdom and United States, Zloadr is demonstrating a strong ability to maintain not only its relevance, but also its dedication to its international user base, through a range of multi language online tools as well as the new currency and cryptocurrency converter. Zloadrâs Currency Calculator is expected to be among the features that will offer different language options for users, alongside the platformâs ICO Calendar and its real time cryptocurrency market capitalisations listing.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is the first viral digital news publishing platform on the blockchain powered by influencers. Zloadr distributes content and grows income for content creators around the world.

Â 

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 71,18 +2,38 +3,46%
FRA 25,64 +0,04 +0,14%
ITA 127,90 +3,50 +2,82%
GRE 294,99 -3,76 -1,26%
POR 125,35 +2,59 +2,11%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • POPULAR(+47 puestos)
    Sube del 58 al 11
  • OHL(+44 puestos)
    Sube del 64 al 20
  • REPSOL(+24 puestos)
    Sube del 34 al 10
  • SABADELL(+35 puestos)
    Sube del 48 al 13
  • SANTANDER(+14 puestos)
    Sube del 17 al 3
  • España(-156 puestos)
    Cae del 28 al 184
  • ACCIONA(-15 puestos)
    Cae del 10 al 25
  • ENDESA(-13 puestos)
    Cae del 9 al 22
  • FCC(-19 puestos)
    Cae del 18 al 37
  • SIEMENS GAMESA(-18 puestos)
    Cae del 13 al 31

Evasión

PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h

PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens