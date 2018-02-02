330 43

Crypto Platform Zloadr Launches New Currency Calculator

One of the worldâs leading crypto publishing platforms, Zloadr, has announced that it is launching a new onlineÂ cryptocurrency converter calculator, adding to its existing range of digital tools. The calculator acts as an automated world currency and cryptocurrency converter, enabling users of the platform to convert a wide range of global, Government-issued fiat currencies to the value of different cryptocurrencies, and vice versa â quickly and easily. The calculator is expected to rival existing online conversion tools.

Early statistics indicate that bitcoin (BTC) is among one of the most commonly converted cryptocurrencies right now, in line with the coinâs position at the top of the market capitalisation leaderboard. Bitcoin appears to be most frequently considered alongside the United States Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP). Ethereum (ETH), second by market cap, is also shown to be popular with users.

Zloadrâs new currency calculator is understood to be one of the most comprehensive online converters available to web users today, not only covering fiat currencies from the Afghanistan Afghani (AFN) to the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL), but also including cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin (LTC), ethereum, ethereum classic (ETC), ripple (XRP), and dash (DASH). Zloadr, which was founded in 2015, conducted an initial coin offering (ICO) of its own token last year, prior to the full launch of the publishing platform.

The launch of Zloadrâs digital conversion tool follows the platformâs recent expansion into international markets, and forms the latest in a long line of exciting announcements. Following on from a partnership with The Guardian newspaper in Nigeria, and with the beginnings of a new associated smart contract project, DocTailor, Zloadr has also recently announced that it will shortly re-launch select features and functions of its website, making these sections available in multiple languages, including Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Indonesian, and Russian.

At a time when interest in both cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is expanding out of major markets such as the United Kingdom and United States, Zloadr is demonstrating a strong ability to maintain not only its relevance, but also its dedication to its international user base, through a range of multi language online tools as well as the new currency and cryptocurrency converter. Zloadrâs Currency Calculator is expected to be among the features that will offer different language options for users, alongside the platformâs ICO Calendar and its real time cryptocurrency market capitalisations listing.

