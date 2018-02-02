330 43

Crypto Platform Zloadr Boosts Global Accessibility With New LanguageOptions

2/02/2018 - 11:15

- Business Wire

Leading crypto publishing platform Zloadr has announced that it will be launching a selection of its popular content and online tools in a wide range of alternative languages in the near future. In a bid to improve Zloadrâs global accessibility and bridge the notable gap between online information and international traders, specific aspects of the platform are expected to be available in Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian, Indonesian, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese, amongst other languages.

News of Zloadrâs ongoing dedication to improving its global presence, visibility, and accessibility comes at a time when interest in both cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is rapidly rising around the world. This highlights a growing need for platforms such as Zloadr to expand their international services to meet ever increasing demand, as well as the needs, requirements, and preferences of their growing user base.

Many countries are now displaying signs that they are looking towards a crypto future. In Spain, cryptocurrency Dash (DASH) has partnered with Bitnovo to bring cryptocurrency to more than 10,000 Spanish retailers; in Portugal, it was recently announced that no taxes would be charged on crypto gains; in Russia, the central bank has proposed a multinational cryptocurrency; in Japan, cryptocurrency is fast becoming incorporated into the nationâs culture.

The initial rollout of multiple language selections will cover some of the platformâs most popular online tools, and informational services which are frequently visited by international Zloadr users. These features include the ZloadrÂ ICO Calendar, theÂ cryptocurrency converter calculator, and theÂ Cryptocurrency Market CapitalisationsÂ list. It is anticipated that further features and tools will be added to the multiple language list in the future.

The team at Zloadr has selected three of the most useful and beneficial online tools to begin its expansion. The ICO Calendar lists past, present, and upcoming initial coin offerings, while the Currency Calculator calculates different cryptocurrencies to assist users in determining the best time to take action. Finally, the Cryptocurrency Market Capitalisations list clearly displays market capitalisations for all tokens and coins in circulation, providing a comprehensive overview of the state of the market.

The launch of multiple language offerings is just the latest in a quick succession of expansion announcements made by the Zloadr team since the beginning of the year. Within just the last few weeks, Zloadr has also announced a partnership with The Guardian newspaper in Nigeria to expand the reach of their crypto news publishing. But perhaps the most exciting announcement has been made in relation to a new project from the founder of Zloadr: a smart contract platform known as DocTailor.

The Zloadr team has an ongoing commitment to finding new ways to encourage the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, and to demonstrating the benefits of cryptocurrency. This is helping to ensure that the platform remains one of the worldâs leading resources for cryptocurrency information, offering users up-to-date breaking news, the latest market capitalisations, and digital support for traders, including the multi-language ICO Calendar and Calculator tool.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is the first viral digital news publishing platform on the blockchain powered by influencers. Zloadr distributes content and grows income for content creators around the world.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006035/en/

PUBLICIDAD