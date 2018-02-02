Self Confidence Surges: Look Good Feel Better Global Survey Shows Significant, Positive Impact among Women in Cancer Treatment

- Business Wire
Look Good Feel Better, the global cancer support program, today announced the results of its 2016/2017 global participant survey which reveals the groundbreaking programâs impact on confidence and self-image for women around the world. Across eight countries on four continents reporting survey results, Look Good Feel Better reported a 78 percent surge in self-confidence among women upon completion of the program.
Established in 1989, Look Good Feel Better is a free, non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to help people with cancer manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment with greater confidence, hope and control. The program has served 1.9 million people globally.
The Look Good Feel Better Global Patient Survey includes responses from 13,300 program participants in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia. Participants ranked their feelings of confidence, pre- and post-workshop and the overall value of the program to their self-image.
âThe mission of World Cancer Day is âto reduce the global burden of cancer,ââ said Louanne Roark, executive director of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation. âBy so effectively addressing the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment, which can be a profound psychological burden on women in cancer treatment, Look Good Feel Better is certainly doing its part to support this mission.â
Look Good Feel Better is a collaboration of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation of the Personal Care Products Council, the American Cancer Society, and the Professional Beauty Association. For information, visitÂ www.lookgoodfeelbetter.org.
