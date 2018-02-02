330 43

Self Confidence Surges: Look Good Feel Better Global Survey Shows Significant, Positive Impact among Women in Cancer Treatment

Look Good Feel Better, the global cancer support program, today announced the results of its 2016/2017 global participant survey which reveals the groundbreaking programâs impact on confidence and self-image for women around the world. Across eight countries on four continents reporting survey results, Look Good Feel Better reported a 78 percent surge in self-confidence among women upon completion of the program.

Established in 1989, Look Good Feel Better is a free, non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to help people with cancer manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment with greater confidence, hope and control. The program has served 1.9 million people globally.

The Look Good Feel Better Global Patient Survey includes responses from 13,300 program participants in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia. Participants ranked their feelings of confidence, pre- and post-workshop and the overall value of the program to their self-image.

Slightly more than half (52%) of survey participants reported feeling very or somewhat confident in their appearance before attending a Look Good Feel Better workshop. That number increased by 78 percent, to nearly 94 percent following workshop participation.

Less than 1 percent of respondents (0.9%) reported a lack of confidence in their appearance after experiencing a workshop.

96 percent of respondents indicated that the program was very or somewhat valuable in improving their self-image, and 98 percent would recommend Look Good Feel Better to another person with cancer.

âThe mission of World Cancer Day is âto reduce the global burden of cancer,ââ said Louanne Roark, executive director of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation. âBy so effectively addressing the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment, which can be a profound psychological burden on women in cancer treatment, Look Good Feel Better is certainly doing its part to support this mission.â

For more information about the survey, please visit lookgoodfeelbetter.org/worldcancerday.

Look Good Feel Better is a collaboration of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation of the Personal Care Products Council, the American Cancer Society, and the Professional Beauty Association. For information, visitÂ www.lookgoodfeelbetter.org.

