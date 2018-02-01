SlotsMillion Makes Its First Millionaire

Empresas y finanzas
The following is a press release from ALEA (operator of SlotsMillion):

ALEA, operator of the worldâs onlyÂ 3D virtual reality online casino,Â SlotsMillion, has made its first ever millionaire after one lucky player hit a â¬2.6m jackpot.

The player, who is from the UK and only joined SlotsMillion a few days ago, was spinning the reels on NetEntâs Mega Fortune networked progressive jackpot slot when his life-changing win landed.

The news comes just a handful of months after SlotsMillion launched in the UK, having been granted a licence by the Great Britain Gambling Commission and prior to its acquisition of UK-facing casino brand, LadyLucks, from IGT.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: âI still canât believe it. Itâs a life changing situation; my wife and I may use some of the winnings to go traveling, but we have yet to properly discuss how we will spend all the cash!â

âI came across the brand on one of the big casino review sites, and it had received a lot of positive feedback about the number of games offered and the overall player experience.â

âI definitely wasnât disappointed with SlotsMillion, even before my big win came.â

Alexander Tomic,Â co-founder of ALEA, said: âWe are thrilled to have made our first SlotsMillion millionaire, and only a few months after launching in the UK. We love it when our players win big, and this is our biggest to date.

âPlayers love the thrill and anticipation provided by networked progressive jackpot slots such as Mega Fortune, and SlotsMillion has packed its portfolio with similar titles such as Mega Moolah and Major Moolah.â

ALEA was founded back in 2012 with the aim of creating a world-class online casino experience and to design and develop new technologies and innovations to drive player engagement and take online casino to the next level.

For the full interview, click this link: https://www.slotsmillion.com/en/news/jackpot-hit-2-2-million-mega-fortune/

*** ENDS ***

For more information:

www.slotsmillion.com

