Greene, Tweed and AccessESP Collaboration Improves Reliability of High-Voltage ESPs

- Business Wire
Greene, Tweed & Co. developed a customized connector solution that greatly improved the performance of AccessESPâs rigless electrical submersible pump (ESP) system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005032/en/
Greene, Tweed and AccessESP Collaboration (Photo: Greene, Tweed)
AccessESP, a Houston-based provider of ESP conveyance solutions for the global oil industry, developed a through tubing retrieval technology that provides quick and easy ESP installation and retrieval using slickline, wireline, or coiled tubing.
Greene, Tweed combined its proprietary materials portfolio with engineering and design expertise to meet AccessESPâs demanding reliability management initiative and electrical requirements.
Greene, Tweedâs Seal-ConnectÂ® solution combined its high-performance materials, including ArlonÂ® 1000, ArlonÂ® 3000 XT, and ChemrazÂ® 629. ArlonÂ® 3000 XT provides:
âWe continue to be pleased with Greene, Tweedâs proposed Seal-ConnectÂ® solution for the connector assembly,â said David Malone, AccessESP CEO. âThis connector provided us with the required performance in order to guarantee a long and safe life with extremely high levels of reliability.â
âGreene, Tweed and AccessESPâs collaboration addressed one of the biggest challenges facing our customers â optimizing system reliability to maximize uptime,â said Henry Stueber, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Greene,Tweed. âA thorough understanding of the application allowed us to design an innovative solution that enabled AccessESPâs reliability goals.â
For more information, clickhere for the case study.
About Greene, Tweed
Greene, Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high performance seals and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene, Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership. Greene, Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, contact Greene, Tweed at +1.215.256.9521 or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.
About AccessESP
AccessESP is the leading provider of rigless ESP deployment technology for the oil industry. With installations around the world, its unique system addresses the high intervention costs and deferred production typical of offshore, remote onshore, and high-production ESP wells. The technology is compatible with ESP components from all major suppliers. The company is also the recognized leader in permanent magnet motors, an efficient alternative to conventional ESP induction motors. For more information, visitÂ accessesp.comÂ or emailÂ info@accessesp.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005032/en/
Indonesia ha incluido al colectivo de lesbianas, gays, transexuales y bisexuales (LGTB) en una guía médica de enfermedades mentales, a las …
El FC Barcelona ha roto moldes en el mercado invernal. El equipo catalán ha sido el club que más se ha gastado en fichajes en España. En …
El fabricante británico de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin llevará a cabo un plan de expansión en China con la inversión de 600 …
"Son muy caros de mantener", "no son igual de seguros" o "tienen un precio mucho más elevado", son algunos de los mitos que, por …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre una nueva y liosa etapa en el control de los músicos callejeros. Sin el examen que instauró Ana Botella pero …
El segundo y último concierto que ofrecerá U2 en España en 2018, cuya celebración está prevista para el 21 de septiembre en el …
Si construyéramos un modelo todoterreno según nuestros estándares de calidad con el escudo Porsche en el capó, la gente lo …
Las cinco películas nominadas a Mejor Película en la 32 edición de los Goya han recaudado desde el día de su estreno más de 8,2 millones …
Cinco personas han muerto tras estrellarse este viernes por la mañana dos helicópteros del Ejército de Tierra cuando volaban por el …
Reyes Abades, especialista en efectos especiales del cine español, ha fallecido este jueves a los 68 años de edad, según ha informado la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens