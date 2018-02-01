NAMSA Expands Medical Device Testing Services in Germany to Increase Access to Accelerated Product Development

- Business Wire
NAMSAÂ®, the worldâs only Medical Research Organization (MRO) that accelerates medical device development through integrated testing, clinical research and regulatory consulting services, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Analytical Services Laboratory in Obernburg, Germany. The opening of this laboratory represents the organizationâs fourth European location and NAMSAâs growing investment in Europeâs largest medical device market.
The new facility, located one hour from Frankfurt, will offer European device manufacturers a centrally-located site for ISO 10993-18 testing requirements and provide further conveniences for exhaustive extraction, FTIR, GC-MS, LC-MS and ICP-MS services in the region.
âNAMSA is excited to add to its global portfolio of services with the introduction of its new Obernburg laboratory,â commented Ulrich Gohlke, Director of German Lab Operations, NAMSA. âNAMSA is proud of its strong working relationships with EU regulatory entities, including the European Commission, and demonstrated track record of delivering significant time and cost savings throughout the medical device development continuum. With the introduction of NAMSAâs new Analytical Services Laboratory, we look forward to providing European device makers significant development efficiencies, including closer collaboration through an ideally-located testing partner.â
NAMSA is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) â and the worldâs only Medical Device Organization (MRO) â that supports clients throughout all stages of the medical device development lifecycle. From concept and feasibility testing to post-market surveillance, services provided by NAMSA have been proven to accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs for product research and market introduction.
Grand Opening Celebration
NAMSA will celebrate the launch of its new Analytical Services Laboratory with a special Grand Opening celebration 6 March 2018 (14:00 â 20:00 CET). Featured will be laboratory tours, complimentary consultations, scientific sessions, keynote addresses and a networking reception. If you are interested in learning more about this event, or would like to register, please visit our website.
About NAMSA
NAMSAÂ is a Medical Research Organization (MRO), accelerating medical device product development through integrated laboratory, clinical research and regulatory consulting services. Driven by our regulatory expertise, NAMSAâs MROÂ® Approach plays an important role in translational research, applying a unique combination of disciplines â consulting, regulatory, preclinical, toxicology, microbiology, chemistry, clinical and quality â to move clientsâ products through the development process, and continue to provide support through commercialization to post-market requirements anywhere in the world.
NAMSA operates 14 offices throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, and employs over 1,000 highly-experienced laboratory, clinical and consulting Associates.
