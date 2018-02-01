Takeda Reports 3rd Quarter FY2017 Results

- Business Wire
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502):
Underlying Revenue growth +6.7% led by TakedaÂ´s Growth Drivers
Double-digit EPS growth reflecting strong revenue growth and progress of Global Opex Initiative
Net leverage improved due to steady progress on cash flow
James Kehoe, Chief Financial Officer, commented:
"Our Growth Drivers continued to power ahead and, together with our cost management initiatives, led to double-digit earnings growth and significant margin expansion. We are updating our full year guidance to reflect higher Velcade sales, and we now project Core Earnings margin expansion of approximately 300bps. Takeda will continue to deliver value to patients and shareholders as we execute against our key mid-term priorities of growing the portfolio, rebuilding the pipeline, and boosting profitability."
|
Reported Results for Q3 YTD (April - December) FY2017
|(billion yen)
|Â
|
FY2016
|Â
|
FY2017
|Â
|% Growth vs Prior Year
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Reported
|Â
|Underlying2
|Revenue
|Â
|1,315.8
|Â
|1,369.6
|Â
|+4.1%
|Â
|+6.7%
|Core Earnings1
|Â
|228.3
|Â
|292.7
|Â
|+28.2%
|Â
|+32.8%
|Operating Profit
|Â
|217.4
|Â
|322.3
|Â
|+48.2%
|Â
|-
|Net Profit3
|Â
|165.7
|Â
|240.9
|Â
|+45.4%
|Â
|-
|EPS
|Â
|212 yen
|Â
|309 yen
|Â
|+45.5%
|Â
|+25.8%
|
1
|Â
|Core Earnings is calculated by deducting SG&A expenses and R&D expenses from reported Gross Profit. In addition, certain other items that are non-core in nature and significant in value may also be adjusted.
|
2
|Â
|Underlying growth compares two periods of financial results on a common basis, showing the ongoing performance of the business excluding the impact of foreign exchange and divestitures.
|
3
|Â
|Attributable to the owners of the company.
|Â
|
FY2017 Management Guidance: Raising full year underlying guidance to reflect higher Velcade sales;
|Â
|Â
|Previous Guidance (growth %)
(Nov 1, 2017)
|Â
|Revised Guidance (growth %)
(Feb 1, 2018)
|Underlying Revenue
|Â
|Low single digit
|Â
|Mid single digit
|Underlying Core Earnings
|Â
|High teen
|Â
|High twenties
|Underlying Core EPS
|Â
|Mid teen
|Â
|Mid twenties
|Annual Dividend per Share
|Â
|180 yen
|Â
|180 yen
|Â
|
FY2017 Reported Forecast: Raising revenue & profit forecast to reflect Velcade upside;
|(billion yen)
|Â
|Previous Forecast
(Nov 1, 2017)
|Â
|
Revised Forecast
|Â
|vs. FY2016
|Revenue
|Â
|1,720.0
|Â
|Â
|1,745.0
|Â
|Â
|+0.7%
|Â
|Core Earnings
|Â
|267.5
|Â
|Â
|289.5
|Â
|Â
|+18.1%
|Â
|Operating Profit
|Â
|200.0
|Â
|Â
|218.7
|Â
|Â
|+40.3%
|Â
|Net Profit
|Â
|152.0
|Â
|Â
|157.3
|Â
|Â
|+36.9%
|Â
|EPS
|Â
|195 yen
|Â
|Â
|201 yen
|Â
|Â
|+36.9%
|Â
|Exchange Rate (annual average)
|Â
|1 US$=112 yen
1 euro=129 yen
|Â
|1 US$=112 yen
1 euro=130 yen
|Â
|Â
|Â
For more details on TakedaÂ´s FY2017 3rd quarter results and other financial information, please visit https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. Innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takedaâs presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takedaâs partners in health care in more than 70 countries.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006485/en/
Indonesia ha incluido al colectivo de lesbianas, gays, transexuales y bisexuales (LGTB) en una guía médica de enfermedades mentales, a las …
El FC Barcelona ha roto moldes en el mercado invernal. El equipo catalán ha sido el club que más se ha gastado en fichajes en España. En …
El fabricante británico de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin llevará a cabo un plan de expansión en China con la inversión de 600 …
"Son muy caros de mantener", "no son igual de seguros" o "tienen un precio mucho más elevado", son algunos de los mitos que, por …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre una nueva y liosa etapa en el control de los músicos callejeros. Sin el examen que instauró Ana Botella pero …
El segundo y último concierto que ofrecerá U2 en España en 2018, cuya celebración está prevista para el 21 de septiembre en el …
Si construyéramos un modelo todoterreno según nuestros estándares de calidad con el escudo Porsche en el capó, la gente lo …
Las cinco películas nominadas a Mejor Película en la 32 edición de los Goya han recaudado desde el día de su estreno más de 8,2 millones …
Cinco personas han muerto tras estrellarse este viernes por la mañana dos helicópteros del Ejército de Tierra cuando volaban por el …
Reyes Abades, especialista en efectos especiales del cine español, ha fallecido este jueves a los 68 años de edad, según ha informado la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens