Calvin Klein Fragrances Unveils Latest CK ONE Global Campaign

- Business Wire
Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), today revealed the new worldwide advertising campaign for CK ONE by Calvin Klein. Bridging fragrance and fashion, the campaign features an international cast of models, many of whom have been seen in the CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Spring 2018 runway show and in the just released global campaign.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51751816&lang=en
Willy Vanderperre for CK ONE by Calvin Klein
Directed by acclaimedÂ writer-director Zal Batmanglij and shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the campaign offers a modern voice to CK ONE. The campaign celebrates a provocative longing for unity and self-expression, in a time where communication is digital, conversations are global, and youth are not only awakened but also engaged.
In his cinematic advertisement, Batmanglij allows viewers to follow the castâs individual journeys, which eventually end with everyone coming together. Throughout the spot, voicemail messages of longing for connection accompany visuals of the CK ONE cast experiencing coming-of-age moments â exploring a warehouse party in Brooklyn, NYC; playing âspin the bottle;â daydreaming about a crush in a school locker room, and more. The story ends with the groupÂ coming togetherÂ on a NYC rooftop. The print campaign, photographed by Vanderperre, carries the theme over to still imagery by capturing the CK ONE cast on a rooftop overlooking the iconic New York City skyline, one of the most diverse and spirited places in the world.
âWhen CK ONE originally launched in 1994, it helped redefine the boundaries of the modern fragrance because it blurred societal, gender boundaries and offered a freedom from convention and the status quo, a breaking of rules,â said Simona Cattaneo, Chief Marketing Officer, Coty Luxury. âThe reinvention and renewal of this milestone continues to define contemporary times.â
About CK ONE fragrance:
Originally unveiled in 1994, CK ONE both reflected and pre-empted a new movement and feeling in society. Today, as traditions and boundaries are confronted and challenged by a new generation, the CK ONE philosophy of inclusivity, diversity, freedom and unity resonates ever stronger.
The fragrance is the essence of the CK ONE philosophy and possesses a uniquely olfactive DNA, one that is designed to be gender fluid and shared. Ignoring the traditional signifiers of masculine or feminine, the scent resists conformity and combines an energetic citrus zest with feminine florals, and masculine musk. The fusion of genders and diversity of ingredients is compelling, seductive and has been unmatched in the market for almost 25 years - representing a conversation; CK ONE is the language of all.
CK ONE. One for all.
|Cast:
|Alec Pollentier, Belgium
|Alyssa TraoreÃ¬, Netherlands
|Ariel Nicholson, USA
|Ernesto Cervantes, USA
|Fernando, Spain
|Jabali Sandiford, USA
|Jonas GlÃ¶er, Germany
|Lulu, USA
|Wangy Xinyu, China
About Calvin Klein, Inc.
CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.
Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world.Â We haveÂ over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues.Â We ownÂ the iconicÂ CALVIN KLEIN,Â TOMMY HILFIGER,Â Van Heusen,Â IZOD,Â ARROW,Â Speedo*,Â Warnerâs,Â OlgaÂ andÂ True&Co.Â brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*TheÂ SpeedoÂ brand is licensed forÂ North AmericaÂ and theÂ CaribbeanÂ in perpetuity fromÂ Speedo International, Limited.
About COTY Inc.
Coty is one of the worldâs largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumersâ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions - Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.
|
EDITORIAL CREDIT:
|Â
|
CK ONE
|Â
|
VIDEO CREDIT:
|Â
|
Â© 2017 Zal Batmanglij
|Â
|
IMAGE CREDIT:
|Â
|
Â© 2017 Willy Vanderperre
|Â
|
TO VIEW VIDEO:
|Â
TO EMBED VIDEO:
< iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bdgZ3pauMJ0" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen >< /iframe >
SOCIAL MEDIA:
facebook.com/calvinklein; calvinklein.tumblr.com; google.com/+calvinklein; youtube.com/calvinklein; twitter.com/calvinklein; instagram.com/calvinklein; pinterest.com/calvinklein
snapchat: calvinklein
brand handle: @calvinklein
hashtag: #ckone
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51751816&lang=en
Indonesia ha incluido al colectivo de lesbianas, gays, transexuales y bisexuales (LGTB) en una guía médica de enfermedades mentales, a las …
El FC Barcelona ha roto moldes en el mercado invernal. El equipo catalán ha sido el club que más se ha gastado en fichajes en España. En …
El fabricante británico de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin llevará a cabo un plan de expansión en China con la inversión de 600 …
"Son muy caros de mantener", "no son igual de seguros" o "tienen un precio mucho más elevado", son algunos de los mitos que, por …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre una nueva y liosa etapa en el control de los músicos callejeros. Sin el examen que instauró Ana Botella pero …
El segundo y último concierto que ofrecerá U2 en España en 2018, cuya celebración está prevista para el 21 de septiembre en el …
Si construyéramos un modelo todoterreno según nuestros estándares de calidad con el escudo Porsche en el capó, la gente lo …
Las cinco películas nominadas a Mejor Película en la 32 edición de los Goya han recaudado desde el día de su estreno más de 8,2 millones …
Cinco personas han muerto tras estrellarse este viernes por la mañana dos helicópteros del Ejército de Tierra cuando volaban por el …
Reyes Abades, especialista en efectos especiales del cine español, ha fallecido este jueves a los 68 años de edad, según ha informado la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens