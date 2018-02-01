330 43

Calvin Klein Fragrances Unveils Latest CK ONE Global Campaign

1/02/2018 - 13:55

- Business Wire

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), today revealed the new worldwide advertising campaign for CK ONE by Calvin Klein. Bridging fragrance and fashion, the campaign features an international cast of models, many of whom have been seen in the CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Spring 2018 runway show and in the just released global campaign.

View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51751816&lang=en

Willy Vanderperre for CK ONE by Calvin Klein

Directed by acclaimedÂ writer-director Zal Batmanglij and shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the campaign offers a modern voice to CK ONE. The campaign celebrates a provocative longing for unity and self-expression, in a time where communication is digital, conversations are global, and youth are not only awakened but also engaged.

In his cinematic advertisement, Batmanglij allows viewers to follow the castâs individual journeys, which eventually end with everyone coming together. Throughout the spot, voicemail messages of longing for connection accompany visuals of the CK ONE cast experiencing coming-of-age moments â exploring a warehouse party in Brooklyn, NYC; playing âspin the bottle;â daydreaming about a crush in a school locker room, and more. The story ends with the groupÂ coming togetherÂ on a NYC rooftop. The print campaign, photographed by Vanderperre, carries the theme over to still imagery by capturing the CK ONE cast on a rooftop overlooking the iconic New York City skyline, one of the most diverse and spirited places in the world.

âWhen CK ONE originally launched in 1994, it helped redefine the boundaries of the modern fragrance because it blurred societal, gender boundaries and offered a freedom from convention and the status quo, a breaking of rules,â said Simona Cattaneo, Chief Marketing Officer, Coty Luxury. âThe reinvention and renewal of this milestone continues to define contemporary times.â

About CK ONE fragrance:

Originally unveiled in 1994, CK ONE both reflected and pre-empted a new movement and feeling in society. Today, as traditions and boundaries are confronted and challenged by a new generation, the CK ONE philosophy of inclusivity, diversity, freedom and unity resonates ever stronger.

The fragrance is the essence of the CK ONE philosophy and possesses a uniquely olfactive DNA, one that is designed to be gender fluid and shared. Ignoring the traditional signifiers of masculine or feminine, the scent resists conformity and combines an energetic citrus zest with feminine florals, and masculine musk. The fusion of genders and diversity of ingredients is compelling, seductive and has been unmatched in the market for almost 25 years - representing a conversation; CK ONE is the language of all.

CK ONE. One for all.

Cast: Alec Pollentier, Belgium Alyssa TraoreÃ¬, Netherlands Ariel Nicholson, USA Ernesto Cervantes, USA Fernando, Spain Jabali Sandiford, USA Jonas GlÃ¶er, Germany Lulu, USA Wangy Xinyu, China

About Calvin Klein, Inc.

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world.Â We haveÂ over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues.Â We ownÂ the iconicÂ CALVIN KLEIN,Â TOMMY HILFIGER,Â Van Heusen,Â IZOD,Â ARROW,Â Speedo*,Â Warnerâs,Â OlgaÂ andÂ True&Co.Â brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*TheÂ SpeedoÂ brand is licensed forÂ North AmericaÂ and theÂ CaribbeanÂ in perpetuity fromÂ Speedo International, Limited.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the worldâs largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumersâ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions - Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

EDITORIAL CREDIT: CK ONE VIDEO CREDIT: © 2017 Zal Batmanglij IMAGE CREDIT: © 2017 Willy Vanderperre

TO EMBED VIDEO:

< iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bdgZ3pauMJ0" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen >< /iframe >

Â

