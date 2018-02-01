Lenovo´s Three-Wave Strategy Delivers Strong Revenue and Earnings in Third Quarter FY2017/18

- Business Wire
Lenovo GroupÂ (HKSE: 0992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. Revenue was US$12.9 billion, a 6.3 percent increase year-over-year, and 10 percent increase over the second fiscal quarter of FY2017/18. Lenovo continued to enjoy significant revenue gains in PCs and smart devices (PCSD) and the Data Center Group (DCG). Lenovoâs Mobile Business Group (MBG) performed as expected for the quarter. Lenovo showed strong pre-tax income growth in the quarter, up sharply to US$150 million, a four-fold increase from last quarter, and nearly a 50 percent jump from the same period a year earlier.
Lenovo management credited the performance to execution of its âthree-wave strategy,â which emphasizes leadership in its core businesses, growth in key segments, and investment in emerging technologies. During the quarter, Lenovo drove growth in PC sales, solid data center and mobile performance, and strong momentum in the developing areas of device plus cloud and infrastructure plus cloud technologies.
âLenovo is accelerating its transformation to become a world leader across every part of our business. We continue to see significant improvement and strong performance in some of the most exciting technology market sectors, smart devices and data center. We saw revenue, margins, profit, innovation, performance and customer experience all extend the momentum that developed during the prior quarter, and these results reaffirm the transformation strategy we are executing,â said Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.
The companyâs PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) business continued to show strength in the third quarter. Lenovo tracked solid momentum in this unit and signs of the overall worldwide market trending higher. Industry numbers met expectations on the quarter, validating Lenovoâs belief in taking advantage of developing high-growth opportunities in this market segment. During the quarter, the company enhanced its momentum in emerging technology areas, including Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The flagship Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR device in partnership with Disney is reaffirming the companyâs status as an emerging leader in the VR/AR space.
Lenovoâs Data Center Group (DCG) continues its transformation, tracking not only to its commitments for the third consecutive quarter but also delivering its highest revenue in the last two years. This progress has been fueled by consistent momentum across all segments and all geographies.
Lenovoâs Mobile Business Group (MBG) met expectations for the quarter even as the industry faces enormous competitive challenges. As the company has indicated previously, it takes a long-term view of this business and believes that the right strategy is in place to deliver short-term improvements and sustainable growth in the long-term. Latin America continues to be a stronghold, outgrowing the market by almost 30 points year-on-year.
The Companyâs gross profit increased 9.8 percent year-over-year to US$1.8 billion, which was a 8.6 percent improvement quarter-to-quarter. Gross margin was 13.5 percent, a slight increase compared to last year. Operating profit increased by US$114 million quarter-to-quarter. Basic loss per share was 2.53 US cents or 19.72 HK cents, resulting from a one-off non-cash tax charge of US$400 million. This follows the re-measurement of US deferred tax assets after the recently enacted US tax reform legislation. In view of this, the company believes that the lower tax rate can benefit the US operations over time.
ADDITIONAL BUSINESS GROUP HIGHLIGHTS
PC and Smart Devices (PCSD)Â business group:
Data Center Group (DCG):
Mobile Business Group (MBG):
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 0992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) is a US$43 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providingÂ innovativeÂ consumer, commercial, and data center technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, networking, software (including ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions), smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. Join us onÂ LinkedIn,Â follow us onÂ FacebookÂ or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us atÂ http://www.lenovo.com/.
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
LENOVO GROUP
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Q3 17/18
|Â
|Â
|
Q3 16/17
|Â
|Â
|
Y/Y CHG
|Revenue
|Â
|Â
|Â
|12,939
|Â
|Â
|Â
|12,169
|Â
|Â
|Â
|6
|%
|Gross profit
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,751
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,595
|Â
|Â
|Â
|10
|%
|Gross profit margin
|Â
|Â
|Â
|13.5
|%
|Â
|Â
|13.1
|%
|Â
|Â
|0.4pts
|Operating expenses
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(1,547
|)
|Â
|Â
|(1,457
|)
|Â
|Â
|6
|%
|Expenses-to-revenue ratio
|Â
|Â
|Â
|12.0
|%
|Â
|Â
|12.0
|%
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Operating profit
|Â
|Â
|Â
|204
|Â
|Â
|Â
|138
|Â
|Â
|Â
|48
|%
|Other non-operating expenses
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(54
|)
|Â
|Â
|(37
|)
|Â
|Â
|48
|%
|Pre-tax income
|Â
|Â
|Â
|150
|Â
|Â
|Â
|101
|Â
|Â
|Â
|48
|%
|Taxation*
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(425
|)
|Â
|Â
|6
|Â
|Â
|Â
|N/A
|Â
|(Loss)/Profit for the period
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(275
|)
|Â
|Â
|107
|Â
|Â
|Â
|N/A
|Â
|Non-controlling interests
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(14
|)
|Â
|Â
|(9
|)
|Â
|Â
|65
|%
|(Loss)/Profit attributable to equity holders
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(289
|)
|Â
|Â
|98
|Â
|Â
|Â
|N/A
|Â
|EPS (US cents)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Basic
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(2.53
|)
|Â
|Â
|0.90
|Â
|Â
|Â
|N/A
|Â
|Diluted
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(2.53
|)
|Â
|Â
|0.90
|Â
|Â
|Â
|N/A
|Â
|* In accordance with accounting policies, a one-off non-cash tax charge of US$400 million has been included in Q317/18 which reflects the re-measurement of US deferred tax assets after the recently enacted US tax reform legislation.
|Â
|Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006393/en/
Indonesia ha incluido al colectivo de lesbianas, gays, transexuales y bisexuales (LGTB) en una guía médica de enfermedades mentales, a las …
El FC Barcelona ha roto moldes en el mercado invernal. El equipo catalán ha sido el club que más se ha gastado en fichajes en España. En …
El fabricante británico de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin llevará a cabo un plan de expansión en China con la inversión de 600 …
"Son muy caros de mantener", "no son igual de seguros" o "tienen un precio mucho más elevado", son algunos de los mitos que, por …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre una nueva y liosa etapa en el control de los músicos callejeros. Sin el examen que instauró Ana Botella pero …
El segundo y último concierto que ofrecerá U2 en España en 2018, cuya celebración está prevista para el 21 de septiembre en el …
Si construyéramos un modelo todoterreno según nuestros estándares de calidad con el escudo Porsche en el capó, la gente lo …
Las cinco películas nominadas a Mejor Película en la 32 edición de los Goya han recaudado desde el día de su estreno más de 8,2 millones …
Cinco personas han muerto tras estrellarse este viernes por la mañana dos helicópteros del Ejército de Tierra cuando volaban por el …
Reyes Abades, especialista en efectos especiales del cine español, ha fallecido este jueves a los 68 años de edad, según ha informado la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens