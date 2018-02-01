330 43

Sigma Systems Appoints Vice President of Sales for North America

1/02/2018 - 11:45

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Pozzobon as Vice President of Sales for North America.

Steve joins Sigma Systems from Openet Software, a provider of B/OSS and Smart Data Management solutions, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Previously, Steve spent 11 years with Cisco Systems in various roles working with Tier 1 communications providers and has worked in the communications industry for over 25 years.

âSigmaâs business is expanding globally, with continued strong momentum in the North American market. Steve has extensive experience in B/OSS within the communications industry and is well positioned to support our existing customer base and propel us forward within this vital market. I am delighted to welcome Steve to the Sigma team,â said Simon Muderack, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Sigma Systems.

Steve Pozzobon added: âMy career has been focused on helping communication service providers achieve measurable results and competitive differentiation in the market, while leading and inspiring exceptional teams. Sigma has an excellent reputation with its award-winning catalog-driven software, which is facilitating the digital journey for communication service providers, Smart Cities, IoT companies and high-tech enterprises. Iâm very excited to join Sigma and help the company continue its robust growth trajectory.â

For further information about Sigma Systems and its award-winning products, visit www.sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.Â Â The companyâs portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products.Â Â Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.Â Â Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

