IFF Launches Employee-Powered Diversity & Inclusion Vision, Mission; IFF CEO joins CEO Action Pledge

1/02/2018 - 11:15

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, has announced its new diversity and inclusion (D&I) vision and mission. Created by an empowered global employee resource group (ERG), the Companyâs statements reflect the values and priorities of both the employee base, as well as its leadership. Simultaneously, IFF CEO and Chairman Andreas Fibig has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusionâ¢ pledge, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

âAt a time when the discussion about racial, gender, national, age and gender identity bias is so pronounced,â said Mr. Fibig, âwe felt it was important to take a large internal and external stand and unambiguously reconfirm our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace. At IFF, we embrace our differences, understand that there is more that connects us than divides us, and appreciate that diversity makes us better and stronger as a company and as a culture. And as good as we are, we must always strive to be better.â

In 2017, IFF assembled an ERG whose purpose was to develop a new vision and mission for its diversity and inclusion program, create its structure and identify its key initiatives. The group, comprising 11 employees from all regions where IFF does business, developed the following statements:

Vision:

Your uniqueness unleashes our potential.

Mission:

We nurture an inclusive and fair culture that is fueled by our values. Every voice at IFF is empowered and heard. All levels of our organization reflect the mosaic of the markets we serve. We embrace diversity of thought to transform our future.

Susana Suarez, IFF CHRO said, âAt a truly international company like IFF, there is no room for bias â we are more successful if the full spectrum of our people and their experiences have their voices heard. I am so proud of the ERG members and what theyâve accomplished to date. In every way, this diverse team is the essence of IFF.â

More about the Companyâs D&I efforts can be found on its website.

To underscore this commitment to D&I externally and as a societal issue, Mr. Fibig joined a group of similarly focused CEOs and signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusionâ¢ pledge. The group is made up of more than 350 CEOs of the worldâs leading companies and business organizations, whose goal is to leverage their individual and collective voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Mr. Fibig continued, âIFFâs employees are passionate about this issue, as am I. Our people do their utmost to be agents of positive change, to appreciate what diversity brings to us personally and professionally, and to support our efforts to be a more inclusive IFF. I deeply believe that our focus on D&I is both the right thing to do and makes excellent business sense. Our internal and external actions demonstrate the amazing things that can happen when passion meets empowerment â and IÂ am proud to say that Iâm part of such a great and inclusive organization!â

