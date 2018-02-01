330 43

Yoodo Breaks New Ground in the Malaysian Mobile Market

MATRIXX Software today announced that Yoodo, Malaysiaâs newest mobile player, has launched as the first mobile service in the country that enables customers to completely customize their mobile plan. Challenging the status quo, Yoodo is a new mobile brand that gives their customers the ultimate choice and control over their plans while delivering simple, clear and engaging customer service.

Yoodo has thrown out the rules of the mobile market and is offering customizable packages across voice, data, messaging and content with up to 1,000 combinations possible. Customers can change, upgrade or downgrade their package at any time via their mobile app. Customers donât have to choose prepaid or contract, but rather get the best of both worlds with the ability to dynamically add-on or auto-renew as they please. Other highlights of the service include: self-registration, immediate SIM delivery, roam like home, add-on boosters, rewards, and non-intrusive, curated promotions triggered by location or spending behavior.

âTraditional mobile operators design plans based on what they want to sell the customer, developing various plans and features that donât fit most customerâs individual needs. Weâve flipped that on its head and enabled customers to make their mobile plans work for them, by providing a real-time, on-demand service that lets people experience full control,â said Farid Yunus, Head of Yoodo.

Yoodoâs goal is to provide consumers with simpler and clearer options for cutting edge digital products and services, leading to a better overall experience. Simpler means there are fewer steps for sign up, changing plans, account inquiries, paying, disconnection and reconnection. Clearer means no hidden charges or contracts, with real-time account and spending information available at all times through the mobile app.

Powered by MATRIXX Software, Yoodo built and deployed a digital Telco infrastructure that could enable their market-entry strategy as well as their longer-term ambitions. Yoodo chose MATRIXX Softwareâs digital commerce platform because of its unique ability to deliver first-class digital experience to their customers, while also providing agility and innovation to their operations.

Farid from Yoodo explained further, âOur goal is to break the boundaries of the traditional mobile business, and to do so we needed systems and expertise to build a disruptive digital operating model. We chose MATRIXX Software as they are the leading supplier providing new and innovative solutions and technologies so that TelcoÂ´s can leapfrog into the era of digital and mobile commerce.â

About YooDo

Launched in January 2018, Yoodo is an independent digital mobile service that is owned and operated by Celcom Axiata Bhd. It offers the countryâs first truly customisable mobile service, with complete transparency, flexibility and customer convenience. For more information on Yoodo, log on to yoodo.com.my or look up yoodoMY on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About MATRIXX Software

Silicon Valley based MATRIXX Software is committed to helping Telcoâs reinvent themselves into leaders of the digital economy. Our multi-patented MATRIXX Digital Commerce platform was built from scratch to serve as the foundation for next-generation IT architectures capable of powering rapid transformation. Through innovations in engineering, product, sales and deployment, we empower Communications Service Providers with the speed, agility and autonomy they need to give their customers modern, digital experiences.

