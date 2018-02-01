- Business Wire
The GovSat-1 spacecraft was successfully launched into space today on board a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 4:25 PM EST from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006438/en/
GovSat-1 Successfully Launched on SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket (Photo: SpaceX)
GovSat-1 is the first satellite of GovSat, a public private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES.
The multi-mission satellite will be located at the 21.5 degrees East orbital slot, to serve governmental and institutional customers over Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and provide extensive maritime coverage over the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, and the Atlantic and Indian oceans.
The highly flexible and resilient GovSat-1 payload features advanced security capabilities and uses dedicated frequencies in X-band and military Ka-band. GovSat-1 is equipped with six high-powered fully steerable spot beams, a high-power X-band Global beam, and features sixty-eight transponder equivalent units in total.
The satellite is entirely dedicated to government and institutional users, and will be operated by GovSat from the Secure Mission Operations Centre in Luxembourg. The secure and robust connectivity on GovSat-1 will enable critical communications in theatres of operations, interconnect key institutional or defence sites, and support applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and communications on the move, among others.
The Luxembourg Government has pre-committed an important amount of capacity on the satellite in support of its NATO commitments. The remaining capacity will be made available to governmental and institutional users on commercial business terms.
âThe launch of GovSat-1 opens up a new era of secure satellite connectivity for governments and institutions," said Patrick Biewer, Chief Executive Officer of GovSat. âIt brings differentiated capabilities on secure X- and military Ka-band, leveraging private sector efficiencies and strong governmental support. GovSat-1 was designed to meet the specific needs of government customers, and will enable a wide array of defence and civilian security applications, even in the most remote locations.â
Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, said, âLuxembourg has always been a pioneer in the space industry and has a long tradition in innovative partnerships with private aerospace companies. The launch of GovSat-1 is the beginning of a new space experience for Luxembourg, after the foundation of SES in 1985 and the launch of the first SES satellite nearly 30 years ago. GovSat and the launch of GovSat-1 is another step towards strengthening the position of Luxembourg as a key player in the aerospace sector, and contributes to a diversification of our economy.â
Etienne Schneider, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of the Economy, said, âLuxembourg has delivered on our pledge to increase our defence spending as a NATO ally in line with our defence commitments. We are doing this through an innovative partnership with the Luxembourg based leading satellite operator SES. We are thus providing an efficient and reliable solution for satellite communications that meets the increasingly sophisticated demands of our NATO allies. We are leveraging the competences of the Luxembourg space industry, which enjoys a great reputation worldwide and is further being developed through LuxembourgÂ´s SpaceResources.lu initiative.â
Karim Michel Sabbagh, President and CEO of SES, said, âGlobal government satellite communications is an important growth driver for SES, and we continue to expand our capabilities to serve this thriving market. The GovSat-1 satellite brings differentiated capabilities which complement SESâs existing suite of offerings for governments and institutions. This unique solution is possible thanks to our partnership with the Luxembourg Government.â
The spacecraft was built by Orbital ATK and is based on the GEOStar-3â¢ satellite platform. It is Orbital ATKâs 40th GEOStar satellite.
Check the GovSat-1 Newsroom here
Follow us on:
Social Media
Blog
Media Gallery
White Papers
About GovSat
GovSat is a public-private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. GovSatâs mission is to provide secure, reliable and accessible governmental satellite communication services to address the demand resulting from defence and institutional security applications. The companyâs first satellite GovSat-1 is a multi-mission satellite that will use X-band and Military Ka-band frequencies on high-power and fully steerable mission beams to support multiple operations. For more information visit: www.govsat.lu
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006438/en/
La firma automovilística francesa Renault ha lanzado la tercera generación del Mégane RS, la versión más deportiva del modelo, con un …
Indonesia ha incluido al colectivo de lesbianas, gays, transexuales y bisexuales (LGTB) en una guía médica de enfermedades mentales, a las …
El FC Barcelona ha roto moldes en el mercado invernal. El equipo catalán ha sido el club que más se ha gastado en fichajes en España. En …
El fabricante británico de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin llevará a cabo un plan de expansión en China con la inversión de 600 …
"Son muy caros de mantener", "no son igual de seguros" o "tienen un precio mucho más elevado", son algunos de los mitos que, por …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid abre una nueva y liosa etapa en el control de los músicos callejeros. Sin el examen que instauró Ana Botella pero …
El segundo y último concierto que ofrecerá U2 en España en 2018, cuya celebración está prevista para el 21 de septiembre en el …
Si construyéramos un modelo todoterreno según nuestros estándares de calidad con el escudo Porsche en el capó, la gente lo …
Las cinco películas nominadas a Mejor Película en la 32 edición de los Goya han recaudado desde el día de su estreno más de 8,2 millones …
Reyes Abades, especialista en efectos especiales del cine español, ha fallecido este jueves a los 68 años de edad, según ha informado la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
PassivDom, su casa impresa en 8h
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens