Cambridge Blockchain Forms Identity Data Alliance with IHS Markit

- Business Wire
Cambridge Blockchain today announced a strategic alliance with IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) through which the companies will offer integrated reference data, operations, and software to support utilities for the collection and management of know-your-customer information (âKYCâ).
Financial institutions face growing compliance challenges related to identity, with KYC costs that can exceed $500 million annually for large banks. Strict data privacy rules such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (âGDPRâ) additionally limit the ability to access validated customer identity attributes, with potential fines up to â¬20 million or 4% of worldwide revenues. The combination of IHS Markitâs kyc.com services with Cambridge Blockchainâs distributed digital identity system resolves the competing challenges of transparency and privacy, resulting in faster customer onboarding, lower costs, and enhanced compliance through a single, trusted and consistent view of customer reference data.
Launched by IHS Markit in 2014, kyc.com serves 17 global banks and over 140,000 registered legal entities. The service provides standardized operations for client onboarding and due diligence, with a rigorous industry policy standard for KYC data quality and completeness. Cambridge Blockchainâs software complements IHS Markitâs solutions by offering secure, client-controlled peer-to-peer data sharing and a platform to connect multiple identity validators. The companiesâ combined offerings are designed to enable full compliance with stringent data privacy rules including GDPR.
âThe creation of utilities and other consortia to help financial institutions address the challenges of KYC has great potential improve standards and practices,â said Guy Harrison, managing director and head of KYC Services at IHS Markit. âHowever, for firms to operate efficiently on a global scale, identity data need to be highly portable. With this in mind, we are pleased to work with Cambridge Blockchain to apply the benefits of distributed ledger technology to a robust KYC data collection, validation and management process.â
âIHS Markitâs existing strengths in bilateral and centralized KYC data sharing make the company an ideal partner to offer new distributed digital identity systems,â remarked Matthew Commons, CEO of Cambridge Blockchain. âWe look forward to continuing our collaborating with IHS Markit to give financial institutions confidence that their KYC, AML, tax, legal, MiFID, EMIR and other regulatory information is complete, accurate and up-to-date.â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51750994&lang=en
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 1 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 01, 04, 38, 42, 46 y 49, complementario 35 y reintegro 2. El …
El número 53.934 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 1 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
El Real Madrid pagó hoy cara su pésima puesta en escena en Moscú y sucumbió ante un CSKA que, aunque llegó a ganar de 26 puntos, tuvo …
Nikola Mirotic cambia de aires en la NBA. Los Chicago Bulls y Nueva Orleans Pelicans han alcanzado un acuerdo para que el ala-pívot …
La Policía de Los Angeles (EEUU) ha detenido a una estudiante como sospechosa de un tiroteo que este jueves ha dejado dos alumnos heridos en …
El mes de enero, a pesar de los rumores, ha pasado con cierta paz en los despachos del Real Madrid. Hubo una reflexión sobre la necesidad de …
¿Se imaginan a LeBron James en Golden State Warriors? El de Ohio podría fichar por el equipo de la Bahía y formar un ataque junto con …
RTVE emitirá este sábado en directo la 32ª gala de los Premios Goya a través de radio, web y televisión desde las 22:00 horas. La …
Cuatro meses quedan para que arranque el Mundial de Rusia, la cita deportiva más importante de 2018 en la que España parte como una de las …
Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Maribel Verdú, Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, J.A. Bayona y Alberto Iglesias, entre otros muchos profesionales, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La Gomera, mejor destino invernal
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens