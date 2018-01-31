Alantra Equities goes live with ULLINK´s MiFID-ready High-Touch and Connectivity solutions

- Business Wire
ULLINK, the global provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to the financial community, announced today that Alantra Equities (formerly known as N+1 Equities) has successfully gone live with ULLINKâs high-touch order management system (OMS) ODISYS and NYFIX connectivity hub. Alantra Equities, the Spanish equities broker division of the global mid-market investment banking and asset management specialist Alantra, went live in advance of the January MiFID deadline to ensure full compliance with the new regulations.
Alantra Equities decided to replace its existing platform with a modular solution that allowed for institutional broking specialisation and offered scalability to cope with future growth. It also needed to ensure full compliance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II. To fulfil these needs, Alantra Equities looked for a credible technology partner that had a long-term vision and roadmap, could deliver value for money, and showed experience and commitment to the market participants. ULLINK was selected as that partner.
The implementation of ULLINKâs ODISYS High Touch OMS allows Alantraâs traders to benefit from a full range of front office and pre-trade risk capabilities. The capabilities of the ULLINK suite are further enhanced with pre-trade and post-trade transaction cost analysis (TCA) and best execution reporting thanks to the seamless integration with partner solutions from OTAS and LiquidMetrix. Connectivity to ULLINKâs NYFIX community of buy-sides, sell-sides and trading venues is provided via the NYFIX order routing network and ULLINKâs leading UL BRIDGE connectivity middleware.
Commenting on the selection of ULLINK, Adolfo Ximenez de Embun from Alantra Equities said, âULLINK has a strong reputation for supplying outstanding electronic trading solutions. The breadth of their offering across trading and connectivity met our needs for a modular but well-integrated solution. We are confident the implementation of our new, state of the art connectivity and trading platform will enable us to fullfil our customersâ needs, grow our business, and maintain regulatory compliance whilst efficiently controlling our total cost of ownership.â
Philippe Thomas, ULLINKâs Managing Director EMEA, added, âWe are delighted to partner with Alantra Equities, a leading Spanish brokerage. Our huge investment in upgrading our products for MiFID II is paying off and we continue to attract new customers looking to replace their existing platforms. Our approach, which is based on tailoring our solution to customersâ specific needs by selecting only modules they require and integrating with other vendor and in-house solutions where necessary, is key to this kind of platform replacement project.â
The implementation at Alantra increases ULLINKÂ´s footprint in the Iberian market where it already counts leading market participants as customers of its trading and connectivity solutions.
