Cycas Hospitality Opens First Property Outside UK and Boosts Senior Development Team as Part of European Rollout

- Business Wire
Cycas Hospitality, one of the largest branded extended-stay hotels operators in the UK, has demonstrated its commitment to European expansion by opening its first property in continental Europe and growing its acquisition and development team through three new appointments.
Cycas Hospitality has opened a dual-branded property under Marriottâs Moxy and Residence Inn brands. The hotels are located on Amsterdamâs western harbour front in the Houthavens area - the cityâs emerging creative and fashion district. The hotels have been realised in collaboration with the developer Heren2, and will be managed by Cycas Hospitality under a franchise from Marriott International.
The opening of these hotels is the first step of Cycasâs ambitious plan to continue the rollout of extended-stay hotels throughout Europe. With a key focus on the United Kingdom, the Benelux countries, France and Germany, the extended-stay specialistâs ambition is to treble its number of guest rooms from 3,000 open and operating, or signed and in the pipeline, to more than 10,000 in the next five years.
In order to facilitate this growth, Cycas has expanded its development and acquisition team, which is led by Ms. Asli Kutlucan. The new team members are:
The expansion of the development and acquisition team follows a multi-million-Euro investment from Hua Kee in Cycas. The Thai family office and sizeable hotel owner and operator in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe acquired a one-third share in Cycas, and its investment provides the business not only with additional working capital but also a co-investment partner and potential for future deals.
Cycas Hospitalityâs turnover under management is forecast to treble over the next two years from â¬38 million to over â¬100 million, based purely on the businessâs existing, secured and signed pipeline of hotels.
Eduard Elias, Partner & Co-founder at Cycas Hospitality, said:
âThese new hotels, coupled with the expansion of our development and acquisition team, cement our position as the European leader in extended-stay accommodation and prepare us for further growth. With the capital in place to fund our ambitions and a bolstered team now on board to make them a reality, we are actively looking for new sites to operate across continental Europe, capitalising on increasing demand from travellers who value independence and flexibility.
âAs well as launching our first hotels in continental Europe, this is the first time we have operated Marriottâs vibrant Moxy brand and we look forward to providing a warm welcome to guests in this exciting part of Amsterdam.â
Asli Kutlucan, Partner at Cycas Hospitality, said:
âWhereas extended stay is already established in the US, there is an enormous opportunity to expand this emerging asset class in Europe. Iâm confident weâve hired the best people in the business to ensure Cycas remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market and accelerate our international growth.â
The new hotels in Amsterdam Houthavens are Marriottâs second dual-branded property in Europe. The Moxy Amsterdam Houthavens offers 120 bedrooms, seven meeting rooms, a bar and lounge with an energetic, contemporary vibe. The Residence Inn Amsterdam Houthavens, meanwhile, features 60 studios and one-bedroom suites. The hotels share a pool, sauna and gym.
Notes to Editors
About Cycas Hospitality
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005987/en/
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 1 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 01, 04, 38, 42, 46 y 49, complementario 35 y reintegro 2. El …
El número 53.934 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 1 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
El Real Madrid pagó hoy cara su pésima puesta en escena en Moscú y sucumbió ante un CSKA que, aunque llegó a ganar de 26 puntos, tuvo …
Nikola Mirotic cambia de aires en la NBA. Los Chicago Bulls y Nueva Orleans Pelicans han alcanzado un acuerdo para que el ala-pívot …
La Policía de Los Angeles (EEUU) ha detenido a una estudiante como sospechosa de un tiroteo que este jueves ha dejado dos alumnos heridos en …
El mes de enero, a pesar de los rumores, ha pasado con cierta paz en los despachos del Real Madrid. Hubo una reflexión sobre la necesidad de …
¿Se imaginan a LeBron James en Golden State Warriors? El de Ohio podría fichar por el equipo de la Bahía y formar un ataque junto con …
RTVE emitirá este sábado en directo la 32ª gala de los Premios Goya a través de radio, web y televisión desde las 22:00 horas. La …
Cuatro meses quedan para que arranque el Mundial de Rusia, la cita deportiva más importante de 2018 en la que España parte como una de las …
Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Maribel Verdú, Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, J.A. Bayona y Alberto Iglesias, entre otros muchos profesionales, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La Gomera, mejor destino invernal
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens