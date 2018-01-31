Data Professionals Waste 50 Percent of Time on Unsuccessful or Repeated Data Efforts, Costing Organizations Millions

- Business Wire
Alteryx, Inc.Â (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today revealed that data professionals are wasting half of their time each week finding, protecting, or preparing data âcosting organizations significant amounts of money. The IDC InfoBrief: The State of Data Discovery and Cataloging, commissioned by Alteryx, is based on a comprehensive survey of 400-plus individuals performing data functions across North America and Europe.
Despite massive growth in data analytics demand globally, this new study shows that there is still much work to be done for organizations to get the most of their data assets and infrastructures, particularly when it comes to data discovery and cataloging. Data professionals are spending more time governing, searching and preparing data than they are on extracting business value. Among the findings:
âIt is evident that many professionals are not aware of what resources are available within data assets like data lakes, how to access the data, where it came from, or how to glean trusted insights,â said Langley Eide, Chief Strategy Officer at Alteryx, Inc. âUnless organizations make changes to their infrastructure now, and close the gaps on data discovery, integrity and cataloging, processes will only become more inefficient as data volume and variety continues to grow.â
âData discovery is important to all aspects of business, from operations efficiency to compliance to risk reduction, revenue growth, and beyond,â said Stewart Bond, Director of Data Integration and Integrity Software Research at IDC. âKnowledge of how, where and why data is used, by whom, and what information already exists will help data professionals refrain from repeating efforts, increase personal productivity and free-up time for more advanced analytics.â
To download the full IDC InfoBrief, please visit www.alteryx.com/idc-data-catalog.
About Alteryx
Revolutionizing business though data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform which empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.
Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
