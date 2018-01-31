330 43

Axway Named a Leader in Operational Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

31/01/2018 - 10:05

- Business Wire

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced its position as a Leader in The Forrester Waveâ¢: Operational Intelligence for B2B Integration, Q1 20181. The report evaluates providers of operational intelligence and how they help enterprise architecture professionals make the right choice. To view the complete report, click here.

According to the report, âAxway offers the best business user dashboards and reports. Axwayâs differentiators include a strong implementation methodology, tooling guidance, and out-of-the-box (OOTB) dashboards for immediate business value.â The report also recognized Axway for offering âabout 15 analytics libraries for any industry OOTB and some vertical analytics, more specifically, for financial services.â As a Leader in the report, Axway received the highest score in the âCurrent Offeringâ category. Forrester assessed the breadth and depth of operational intelligence for B2B integration offerings and evaluated the eight top and most significant vendors in this market.

With exploding volumes of data moving through todayâs digital business ecosystems, the inability to detect risks, spot opportunities, and take decisive action creates barriers to growth, compliance and security. Operational Intelligence breaks down the virtual walls surrounding digital business and offers real-time insight into the upstream continuum of digital business processes so that IT and business teams can identify risks and move proactively to avoid them.

âTo meet their objectives, organizations need real-time control and insight in order to proactively reduce risk, satisfy regulatory requirements and improve the customer experience,â said Vince Padua, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, Axway. âWe are pleased that Forrester, in our opinion, has recognized the value that these offerings deliver to organizations as they give business users the information they need to meet business goals. We think this report also further validates the importance of operational intelligence for B2B integration and as a critical component of digital transformation.â

Axway Decision Insight is an operational intelligence tool that enables business and IT users to make faster, smarter decisions. Dashboards and alerts give users full visibility into what is happening now, identify threats and opportunities that require immediate action, and empower users to assess the potential impact of their decisions on client, regulatory and business obligations.

âForrester expects operational intelligence for B2B integration to be the next battleground, where companies will compete by providing visibility at the ecosystem level,â wrote Henry Peyret, principal analyst, Forrester. âFirms investing in digital transformation and focusing on digital operational excellence and ecosystem transformation will collaborate to improve their supply chain and significantly boost efficiency.â

1 The Forrester Waveâ¢: Operational Intelligence for B2B Integration, Q1 2018, Forrester Research, Inc., January 17, 2018

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFYâ¢, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com.

