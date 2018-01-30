330 43

DNA Script and Dynamic Combinatorial Chemistry Enter Exclusive Partnership to Enable Enzymatically Synthesized DNA

DNA Script and Dynamic Combinatorial Chemistry (DCC) announced today an exclusive licensing agreement that will expand the use by DNA Script of a novel DNA building block, commercialized by DCC, to synthesize high purity synthetic DNA and other nucleic acids.

Initially developed by DCCÂ´s affiliate, Firebird Biomolecular Sciences LLC, with support from the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health for its human genome sequencing initiative, the DCC technology allows for the tight control of the enzymatic process. The terms of the agreement allow for an expansion of the partnership to include commercializing new DCC technologies that have been developed under a project supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health. These technologies will enable DNA Script to advance its technology towards the production of long, high-quality DNA constructs.

"We see the use of the DNA building blocks developed by DCC as a key element for enzymatic synthesis of nucleic acids. This exclusive license will help DNA Script strengthen its unique IP portfolio in the field," said Thomas Ybert, PhD, DNA Scriptâs Co-founder and CEO. âBy applying high-quality oligo synthesis bioprocesses, we are improving de novo nucleic acid synthesis performance compared to current technologies while significantly reducing the need for harsh chemicals used in traditional DNA synthesis processes."

He added, âThis collaboration holds tremendous promise, as it could lead to dramatically increasing our ability to synthesize long DNA fragments, towards entire genes and, eventually, chromosomes.â

"Modified DNA building blocks in this technology transfer were initially created for enzyme-based DNA sequencing, mutation detection, and DNA tagging and processing," said Prof. Steven Benner, CEO of DCC and inventor of the licensed technology. "However, the modifications can be compatible with enzyme-based DNA synthesis, exactly the business that DNA Script leads."

As the field of genomics accelerates, innovative genome editing technologies are driving advancements in life sciences research. The market for synthetic nucleic acids has expanded to over $1 billion per year globally, but the demand is not always met. For the past 50 years, synthetic DNA has been manufactured through a complex chemical process with limitations in terms of quality, turn-around time, and manufacturing flexibility. In contrast, DNA Script introduces a novel biochemical process for DNA and RNA synthesis based on the use of highly efficient enzymes. This technology mimics the way nature produces genetic code and enables enhanced performance while minimizing the use of harsh chemicals.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014 in Paris, DNA Script is the worldâs leading company in manufacturing de novo synthetic nucleic acids using an enzymatic technology. The company aims at accelerating innovation in life sciences and technology through rapid, affordable, and high-quality DNA synthesis. DNA Scriptâs approach leverages natureÂ´s billions of years of evolution in synthesizing DNA to enable genome scale synthesis. The Companyâs technology has the potential to greatly accelerate the development of new therapeutics, sustainable chemicals production, improved crops as well as data storage.

DNA Script recently announced the raise of a Series A financing of $13 million led by Illumina Ventures, with additional investments from M Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, plus existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Kurma Partners, and Idinvest Partners.

