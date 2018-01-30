Empresas y finanzas
En EcoDiario.es

33043

First Covered Bond Created in European DataWarehouse

30/01/2018 - 13:45

- Business Wire

European DataWarehouse (ED) is pleased to announce that BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPER) has become the first issuer to publish and upload a covered bond (BPER OBG1) in EDwin, EDâs platform.

Covered bonds are dual recourse debt instruments secured by typically a cover pool of mortgage loans or public-sector debt with full recourse to the issuer. Bondholders have a preferential claim against the cover pool in priority to the unsecured creditors of the issuing credit institution.

The publication of the first covered bond in EDwin is an important milestone for ED in achieving its ultimate goal for fostering transparency throughout the financial markets.

Commenting on these developments, EDâs CEO Christian Thun stated:

âImproving transparency for investors in the European financial markets has been the foundation and mandate for ED from its inception. With this in mind, I am delighted and honoured that BPER has chosen ED for the publication of the relevant information of its covered bond. With this decision BPER is setting a new benchmark in covered bond transparency supporting the transmission of information to rating agencies and other relevant parties.â

In this regard, BPERâs CFO Roberto Ferrari stated:

âWe are proud to provide full disclosure on the cover pool details referred to our first Covered Bond Programme, totally collateralized with residential mortgage loans. We reckon that the same process established years ago for ABS could also be easily managed for covered bonds in order to let investors have full access and confidence in the underlying credit portfolio and its quality. In this regard the ECB RMBS template is the most favourable market standard to provide detailed information.â

Also, LINKSâs Banking Division Director Leonardo Mangia said:

âAs a consultant of ED and IT&Data integrator, we have supported BPER for the first publication of relevant information about its Covered Bond in EDwin. We believe that improving data accessibility to investors is very important and therefore LINKS will continue advising and supporting banks in reaching this objectiveâ.

Notes to editors

European DataWarehouse (ED) is the first centralised data repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed, standardised and asset class specific loan level data for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. ED stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, ED aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market.Â Through EDâs data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

ED currently hosts data for more than 1160 public ABS transactions across Europe.

For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube or visit ED website

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 72,97 +0,39 +0,54%
FRA 27,86 -0,05 -0,19%
ITA 132,93 -1,69 -1,25%
GRE 303,57 +3,96 +1,32%
POR 127,08 -0,25 -0,20%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • BANKIA(-11 puestos)
    Cae del 20 al 31
  • BBVA(-9 puestos)
    Cae del 15 al 24
  • LUZ DEL SUR(-136 puestos)
    Cae del 55 al 191
  • BOLSA(-22 puestos)
    Cae del 31 al 53
  • CONSULTATIO(-175 puestos)
    Cae del 91 al 266

Evasión

Primer jet supersónico silencioso

Primer jet supersónico silencioso

Nuestros partners: ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens