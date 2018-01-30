330 43

GSMA Announces That 2018 Asia Mobile Awards Are Open for Entry

The GSMA today announced that the Asia Mobile Awards (the AMO Awards) at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 are open for entry. Judged by a panel of leading independent industry experts, the AMO Awards celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations across the Asian mobile industry. The AMO Awards will include 13 awards over seven categories and the entries will be accepted through Wednesday, 11 April. The winners will be honoured at Mobile World Congress Shanghai taking place 27 â 29 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

âAs a region, Asia is renowned for delivering leading-edge innovation across many facets of the mobile industry, from networks to devices to apps and beyond,â said Michael OâHara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. âWe look forward to showcasing this innovation and creativity through the 2018 AMO Awards and encourage companies and individuals to put their achievements forward.â

For 2018, the GSMA has refreshed the AMO Awards categories to embrace the changing shape of the mobile industry in Asia, introducing new awards that highlight the most cutting-edge developments impacting the industry. The 2018 AMO Awards include 13 awards presented within the following seven categories:

Mobile Tech: This award category will recognise the companies that are revolutionising the capabilities and reach of mobile and digital technologies. This category encompasses three awards:

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough â Asia

Best Innovation for LTE to 5G Evolution

Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks

Consumer: As consumers migrate to the connected age, this category will honour companies that have redefined the business-to-consumer relationship to enhance everyday life.

Best Mobile App for Connected Living

Fourth Industrial Revolution:Â This award category will distinguish key companies at the forefront of the digital shift, across seven market verticals. This category highlights a new award that recognises transformative, innovative contributions to the evolution of smart cities via the use of mobile technology and connectivity.

Best Mobile App for Business

Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities (new in 2018)

Device:Â This category has a strong reputation for recognising market leaders and celebrates achievements in hardware developments that are stimulating advances across Asia.

Best Smartphone (The Judgesâ Choice)

Disruptive Device Innovation (The Judgesâ Choice)

4YFN Startup of the Year: 4YFN (4 Years From Now)Â is a startup business platform of the GSMA and Mobile World Capital Barcelona that promotes the creation of new ventures. This new award category focuses on accelerating business development and the investment of new technologies within the startup community.

4YFN Startup of the Year (new in 2018)

Social Good:Â âDiscovering a Better Futureâ is the overarching theme for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018, and this category underscores the mobile industryâs commitment to connecting everyone and everything to a better future. This category also recognises mobile innovations in the Asia region that address the challenges set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are focused on ending poverty, combating climate change and fighting injustice and inequality.

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs in Asia

Outstanding Achievement:Â This category celebrates individuals and organisations that have made a remarkable contribution to the digital community. The new Women4Tech Award recognises and celebrates leadership in the establishment of initiatives to encourage gender diversity in the telecommunications industry and broader mobile ecosystem.

Outstanding Contribution to the Asian Mobile Industry (The Judgesâ Choice)

Women4Tech â Asia Mobile Industry Leadership (new in 2018)

Details on Entering the AMO Awards

The AMO Awards 2018 are open to companies across the entire mobile ecosystem and complete information on the AMO Awards, including the full list of categories, award criteria and deadlines, can be foundÂ at https://www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards-2018/.

The awards will be judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. Select awards will be nominated by judges or by an independent panel of experts and will not be open for online entry. The submission of video to support entries is strongly encouraged by the awards judges.

Entries for the AMO Awards close on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 and the GSMA will announce the shortlist of nominations for each category by early June 2018.

