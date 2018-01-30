Hogan Assessments Names Scott Gregory as CEO

- Business Wire
Hogan Assessment Systems, Inc., announced Monday that Scott Gregory will assume the role of CEO, effective March 1, 2018. Current CEO, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic has resigned and will leave the company on February 28, 2018.
âTomasâ tireless support of the business has been superb,â said Robert Hogan, Founder and President. âHe will remain a close friend and valued member of the extended Hogan family. He is an important thought leader with whom we expect to partner on future research, presentations and projects,â Hogan said. âWe are grateful for his many contributions to the business and wish him great success in his next venture.â
Gregory, who completed his Ph.D. under Robert and Joyce Hogan at The University of Tulsa, was one of Hoganâs first employees. He has extensive experience working with global companies, including 12 years as the Vice President of Talent Management and Organizational Development at Pentair. He also was a consultant for Personnel Decisions International and Hoganâs partner, MDA Leadership Consulting, and taught I/O Psychology at Macalester College and St. Olaf College.
Gregory rejoined Hogan in 2013, and was elevated to partner and Vice President of Consulting in 2016, leading Hoganâs domestic and international consulting teams. Throughout his career, he has consulted for half of the Fortune 100, and worked extensively with personality assessment in North and South America, Australia, Asia and Europe.
âScott is uniquely positioned to become Hoganâs next CEO,â said Hogan. âHe has a thorough understanding of every type of client organization Hogan serves, deep knowledge of our assessments and research dating back to his work with us during Hoganâs early years, and he exemplifies the level of quality and customer service for which we are known. His contributions to the business, passion for Hogan and commitment to continuous improvement make him the obvious choice for the future of Hogan.â
About Hogan Assessments
Hogan Assessments is the global leader in providing comprehensive, research-based personality assessment and consulting. Grounded in decades of science, Hogan helps businesses dramatically reduce turnover and increase productivity by hiring the right people, developing key talent and evaluating leadership potential. HoganÂ´s assessments are available in 57 countries and 46 languages, and are used by more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.hoganassessments.com.
